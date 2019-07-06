Infinite worlds: TeamLab Planets and Borderless will blow your mind

CNET también está disponible en español.

TeamLab Planets!

Don't let the sports-club looks of TeamLabs Planets in Tokyo fool you. This is going to be an experience, that's for sure. You have to take off your shoes and socks first, as your feet are going to get wet. 

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 59

A solid beginning

Once you leave the locker area you're immediately absorbed into the experience. The carpet is soft against your feet, and in the distance you can hear rushing water. Just how wet will you get?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 59

Water ramp

A ramp, covered in rushing water, supplied by a waterfall at the top. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 59

Beanbag floor

TeamLabs calls this room Soft Black Hole. You sink and get absorbed into the floor, like a series of beanbag chairs. It's dark and soft music plays. It's incredibly relaxing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 59

Palace of light

After another trip down a dark corridor, you emerge into one of the most amazing spaces I've ever seen. It's called the Infinite Crystal Universe. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 59

Endless light

Mirrored walls, floor and ceiling create the illusion of an endless space.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 59

LEDs

Easily the best use of LEDs ever. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 59

Stands of light

Each LED is individually addressable, and changes color based on specific patterns. There's endless motion.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 59

Oh, hi

Not visible: my giddy smile. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 59

People forever

Thanks to the timed entry, it usually doesn't feel crowded. The Infinite Crystal Universe is sort of a maze, with pathways set between the hanging LED strands. Some of the paths end in larger open spaces, like you see here.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 59

Patterns

Sometimes there are just waves of color. Others patterns are like a star field and you're in space making the jump to light speed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 59

Programmable

One pathway ends in a small room, just adjacent to the LED forest. Here you can use the TeamLab app to interact with the entire room, selecting what patterns will play.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 59

Infinite

TeamLab compares the space to pointillism: "Pointillism uses an accumulation of distinct dots of color to create a picture, here light points are used to create three-dimensional objects. This interactive artwork expresses the universe through accumulated light points that spread infinitely in all directions."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 59

360 forever

If I could, I would have stayed in here well past closing just to be alone in this incredible space. 

Amazingly, the experience keeps going. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 59

Infinite koi

After you exit the forest of LED lights, you descend a short ramp... which is the same color as the water at the bottom. In the low light it's hard to see when the ramp transitions from dry to wet. The opaque water is warm, looking somewhat like skim milk (it's not). 

Turn a corner, and you see this!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 59

Koi of light

Mirrored walls once again play with your impressions of space. The warm water, up to my mid-calves, becomes a screen for hidden projectors. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 59

Tron koi

As you watch, the projected koi start leaving light cycle trails. It's not a static program. The koi move "in" the water based on other koi... and you!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 59

Ribbons of color

Soon, it's just a riot of light, color and sound.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 59

World of light

TeamLab calls this "Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity"

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 59

Balls

By this point, I had no idea what to expect. The difference between the infinite LED room and the koi pond was extreme, yet still related with light and "feel." I could imagine they'd be able to keep that up and then... this. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 59

Floating colors

TeamLab calls this space "Expanding Three-Dimensional Existence in Transforming Space - Flattening 3 Colors and 9 Blurred Colors, Free Floating."

Once again mirrors expand the space. But in that space are massive floating balls. All have LEDs inside, and change colors in sequence. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 59

Purple

It messes with the mind being in a space such as this, lit by one bright wavelength of color.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 59

Maze of spheres

While the colors change in unison, the spheres float freely. You can even give them a nudge or bump.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 59

RGB

In addition to red, green and blue, those colors are mixed to create nine others, which TeamLab calls "light in water," "sunlight on water plants," "iris," "sky at twilight," "morning sky," "morning glow," "peach," "spring maple" and this, which I assume is "plum."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 59

Perspective

It was fairly easy to duck around some of the spheres and be able to block anyone else from view. However, I felt it was important to give you some idea about the size of these things. I could have fit in the larger ones, perhaps not standing, but close.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 59

Winds of color

The main sound in this space is one of fans. Fans keeping the spheres aloft (I assume) and others keeping them moving in the space. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 59

It's not easy

I am easily having as much fun as it looks.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 59

Walls of balls

The mirrored wall as you exit this room creates yet another bizarre photo opportunity. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 59

Infinite flowers

The last room at Planets was vertigo-inducing. It's called "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 59

Falling indeed

The floor is mirrored, but the rest is a dome with projected images that arc overhead.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 59

I'm gonna need a lie down

The idea is to lie down and let it all wash over you. It's best to do that, because without a visual frame of reference, you brain has nothing to determine what's floor and what's space. It gave me a bit of a wobble, and I don't get seasick.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 59

Every time new

Once again, this isn't a prerecorded loop. It's rendered in real time and is never the same twice. What a fantastic way to end. 

But it's not the end of our tour, just the end of TeamLab Planets. Up next is the nearby TeamLab Borderless.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 59

Borderless

On the artificial island of Odaiba is TeamLab Borderless, also called the MORI Building Digital Art Museum. Unlike Planets, the entry isn't timed. It's also not a linear experience. It's more like a traditional museum, in that there are multiple rooms to explore with no set pathway to do so. However, what's in those rooms is unlike any traditional museum.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 59

Waterfalls of light

A waterfall of light crashes on rocks of concrete and "flows" down onto the floor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 59

Flowers forever

In the "Forest of Flowers and People: Lost, Immersed and Reborn" space, the walls and floor are covered with flowers. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 59

Movement

Still photos can only do so much justice to the space. As TeamLab describes, "The flowers of Flower Forest are influenced by other works causing them to scatter. For example, butterflies gather in places where flowers are blooming, the flowers scatter when crows enter the forest or when the waterfall swells."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 59

Sunflowers

Fortunately, the flowers don't move a lot. Most just sway a bit. Otherwise this would be extremely hard to walk through. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 59

Seasons

As the minutes and hours pass the flowers grow and change, like seasons passing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 59

Infinite selfies

When in Rome, or in this case, when in an infinite forest of flowers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 59

Hallways of art

Many of the walls are used as digital canvases for artwork. This changes artwork over time and all the artworks move.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 59

Where the buffaloes roam

One of my favorite hallway artworks was this roaming buffalo made of flowers. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 59

Spotted

Most of the time the man-behind-the-curtain stuff is hidden, sometimes literally behind a curtain. In a few of the spaces you can spot the projectors that make it all happen. They're Epsons, which isn't surprising given that Epson is one of the sponsors of the museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 59

Infinite 2

There's another Infinite Crystal Universe at Borderless, but it's smaller than the one at Planets (so... less infinite?) and more crowded.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 59

Playpark

TeamLab calls this "Athletics Forest" and it's a "creative physical space." There are trampolines, hills and valleys in the floor, and more. It's all populated by light animals that move around.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 59

Climb in the dark

This is seemingly a forest of black trees with light-emitting fungi. It kinda is, but the fungi are plastic and you can climb them. It's a bit of a game, in which the "trees" make sound if you step on the foot- and hand-holds in a certain sequence.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 59

Beams of power

Using a little bit of smoke, a mirrored floor and some motorized lights, some wondrous visuals are created out of little more than air. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 59

DJ

These look like off-the-shelf DJ or concert lights, but wow what an effect. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 59

Cube

In between the performances I saw (they're ongoing), a few of the lights created a pattern like this, which seemed to follow people if they got close to the beams.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 59

Orchestra of light

This was one of my favorite rooms at Borderless, not least because it was one of the least crowded. Projectors on the floor beam illustrated images of characters playing instruments onto glass panels. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 59

Play Freebird

There's some spillover onto the ceiling, and of course mirrors in the walls. The effect was incredible. It was like an infinite orchestra. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 59

Together

There's no single conductor.Each figure is on its own but influenced by the figures around it, and some are influenced by you, if you stand close enough. TeamLab calls this "Peace can be Realized Even without Order."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 59

Under the lillypads

This was another cool one, called "The Way of the Sea in the Memory of Topography - Colors of Life." It's a room full of lily pads that you start under, then climb so you're standing above. They're lit via projectors far above. What's projected varies. Sometimes it's waves of light, other times...

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 59

Fireflies

The pads get lit with an ongoing display of different designs. My favorite was this -- it looks like green fireflies. The mirrors in the walls make it feel like you're in the middle of an alien forest. As they describe it, "This work begins when The Way of the Sea enters the Memory of Topography, a space of varying elevations. The work ends when the shoal of fish leaves the space and disappears."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
53
of 59

The nest awaits

After a very long wait, I arrived at "The Way of the Sea, Floating Nest." It's a net, suspended above a mirrored floor, with images projected on the walls and ceiling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
54
of 59

Netting

That's me, as seen from below. I'm using the mirrored floor, far below the netting, to photograph back up. This was the only exhibit in either teamLab museum that let me down. I think that's because it was so short and the wait was so long. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
55
of 59

Lanterns

This, however, is the standout at Borderless. The line wasn't too long, but you only get a few minutes inside. It's a room that's all mirrors and hundreds of hanging lanterns that change colors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
56
of 59

Forever forest

It's called "Forest of Resonating Lamps." The color change is slow. Depending on the timing of your entrance, you'll get one color to start and maybe another before you leave. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
57
of 59

Forever colors

Though seemingly random, the placement of each lamp is determined by a rigid design. The lamps interact with people as they move through the exhibit. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
58
of 59

Borderless planet

Both TeamLab Planets and TeamLab Borderless were amazing experiences and some of the most fun I've had in Tokyo (which is saying something). 

For more about these digital art museums, check out Labyrinths of light and mirrors: Exploring Tokyo's teamLab Planets and Borderless .  

I also put together and saved a Story on Instagram that has a few more photos and some short videos.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
59
of 59
