Infinite worlds: TeamLab Planets and Borderless will blow your mind

Don't let the sports-club looks of TeamLabs Planets in Tokyo fool you. This is going to be an experience, that's for sure. You have to take off your shoes and socks first, as your feet are going to get wet.
Thanks to the timed entry, it usually doesn't feel crowded. The Infinite Crystal Universe is sort of a maze, with pathways set between the hanging LED strands. Some of the paths end in larger open spaces, like you see here.
TeamLab compares the space to pointillism: "Pointillism uses an accumulation of distinct dots of color to create a picture, here light points are used to create three-dimensional objects. This interactive artwork expresses the universe through accumulated light points that spread infinitely in all directions."
After you exit the forest of LED lights, you descend a short ramp... which is the same color as the water at the bottom. In the low light it's hard to see when the ramp transitions from dry to wet. The opaque water is warm, looking somewhat like skim milk (it's not).
By this point, I had no idea what to expect. The difference between the infinite LED room and the koi pond was extreme, yet still related with light and "feel." I could imagine they'd be able to keep that up and then... this.
In addition to red, green and blue, those colors are mixed to create nine others, which TeamLab calls "light in water," "sunlight on water plants," "iris," "sky at twilight," "morning sky," "morning glow," "peach," "spring maple" and this, which I assume is "plum."
It was fairly easy to duck around some of the spheres and be able to block anyone else from view. However, I felt it was important to give you some idea about the size of these things. I could have fit in the larger ones, perhaps not standing, but close.
The idea is to lie down and let it all wash over you. It's best to do that, because without a visual frame of reference, you brain has nothing to determine what's floor and what's space. It gave me a bit of a wobble, and I don't get seasick.
On the artificial island of Odaiba is TeamLab Borderless, also called the MORI Building Digital Art Museum. Unlike Planets, the entry isn't timed. It's also not a linear experience. It's more like a traditional museum, in that there are multiple rooms to explore with no set pathway to do so. However, what's in those rooms is unlike any traditional museum.
Still photos can only do so much justice to the space. As TeamLab describes, "The flowers of Flower Forest are influenced by other works causing them to scatter. For example, butterflies gather in places where flowers are blooming, the flowers scatter when crows enter the forest or when the waterfall swells."
Most of the time the man-behind-the-curtain stuff is hidden, sometimes literally behind a curtain. In a few of the spaces you can spot the projectors that make it all happen. They're Epsons, which isn't surprising given that Epson is one of the sponsors of the museum.
This is seemingly a forest of black trees with light-emitting fungi. It kinda is, but the fungi are plastic and you can climb them. It's a bit of a game, in which the "trees" make sound if you step on the foot- and hand-holds in a certain sequence.
There's no single conductor.Each figure is on its own but influenced by the figures around it, and some are influenced by you, if you stand close enough. TeamLab calls this "Peace can be Realized Even without Order."
This was another cool one, called "The Way of the Sea in the Memory of Topography - Colors of Life." It's a room full of lily pads that you start under, then climb so you're standing above. They're lit via projectors far above. What's projected varies. Sometimes it's waves of light, other times...
The pads get lit with an ongoing display of different designs. My favorite was this -- it looks like green fireflies. The mirrors in the walls make it feel like you're in the middle of an alien forest. As they describe it, "This work begins when The Way of the Sea enters the Memory of Topography, a space of varying elevations. The work ends when the shoal of fish leaves the space and disappears."
That's me, as seen from below. I'm using the mirrored floor, far below the netting, to photograph back up. This was the only exhibit in either teamLab museum that let me down. I think that's because it was so short and the wait was so long.