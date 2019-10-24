TCL's prototype foldable phone has two hinges

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-22
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-4
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-11
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-14
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-10
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-8
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-20
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-6
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-3
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-16
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-18
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-12
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-9
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-1
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-13
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-21
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-7
  • tcl-tri-hinge-foldable-ifa-2019-5

We've seen a lot of prototypes and sketches for foldable phones, but none that look like this. This foldable phone prototype from Chinese company TCL has two hinges, which breaks it into three screens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 18

Unfolded, TCL's foldable phone screen will be the size of a full tablet, somewhere in the 10-inch range versus the 7.3-inch Galaxy Fold, whose screen feels comparatively small.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 18

Each hinge folds in a different direction -- one in, one out -- which means that you'll be able to use either one, two or three screens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 18

This prototype folds like an accordion into a device about the same dimensions as a typical phone, but much thicker.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 18

It's fairly thin when unfolded.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 18

There are four cameras on the back.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 18

Here's what's under the hood.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 18

The prototype has an iridescent backing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 18

This is a simulation of how the screen could look.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 18

We don't know when the trifold phone will come out or how much it will cost. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 18

We know there will be a front-facing camera, but other specs are still hush-hush. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 18

Keep scrolling through for a few more photos of TCL's prototype phone.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
15
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
17
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
18
of 18
Now Reading

TCL's prototype foldable phone has two hinges

Up Next

The 56 best Android games of 2019

Latest Stories

This foldable phone bends in three parts and looks like an accordion

This foldable phone bends in three parts and looks like an accordion

by
Win* a 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV

Win* a 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV

by
Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

by
Pixel 4: 6 hidden features you need to try right away

Pixel 4: 6 hidden features you need to try right away

by
6 simple security changes all Windows 10 users need to make

6 simple security changes all Windows 10 users need to make

by