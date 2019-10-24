TCL's prototype foldable phone has two hinges

Esto también se puede leer en español.
We've seen a lot of prototypes and sketches for foldable phones, but none that look like this. This foldable phone prototype from Chinese company TCL has two hinges, which breaks it into three screens.
Unfolded, TCL's foldable phone screen will be the size of a full tablet, somewhere in the 10-inch range versus the 7.3-inch Galaxy Fold, whose screen feels comparatively small.
Each hinge folds in a different direction -- one in, one out -- which means that you'll be able to use either one, two or three screens.
This prototype folds like an accordion into a device about the same dimensions as a typical phone, but much thicker.
It's fairly thin when unfolded.
There are four cameras on the back.
Here's what's under the hood.
The prototype has an iridescent backing.
This is a simulation of how the screen could look.
We don't know when the trifold phone will come out or how much it will cost.
We know there will be a front-facing camera, but other specs are still hush-hush.
Keep scrolling through for a few more photos of TCL's prototype phone.