TCL's 2021 4-Series Roku TV, in pictures

It has built-in Roku and a great price. Here's a few shots of how it looks.
The new 4-Series from TCL is an inexpensive and easy-to-use TV with built-in Roku.
Check out our full review.
The 4-Series has all the basic adjustments you need, but lacks more in-depth picture settings.
The remote is a bit of a weak spot, feeling like a cheaper version of Roku's typically great remotes.
Check out more in our full review.
The interface will be recognizable to anyone who's used a Roku device.
Simple menus make setup a breeze.
There are plenty of connections for cable boxes, gaming consoles and so on.