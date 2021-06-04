/>

TCL's 2021 4-Series Roku TV, in pictures

It has built-in Roku and a great price. Here's a few shots of how it looks.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
tcl-55s435-3-of-6
1 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

TCL 55S435 Roku TV

The new 4-Series from TCL is an inexpensive and easy-to-use TV with built-in Roku.

Check out our full review.

tcl-55s435-4-of-6
2 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Easy-to-use

The 4-Series has all the basic adjustments you need, but lacks more in-depth picture settings.

tcl-55s435-5-of-6
3 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote is a bit of a weak spot, feeling like a cheaper version of Roku's typically great remotes. 

Check out more in our full review.

tcl-55s435-2-of-6
4 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Roku

The interface will be recognizable to anyone who's used a Roku device.

tcl-55s435-1-of-6
5 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Setup

Simple menus make setup a breeze.

tcl-side-1-of-1
6 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inputs

There are plenty of connections for cable boxes, gaming consoles and so on.

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

36 Photos
2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

More Galleries

2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

35 Photos
Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan

More Galleries

Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan

24 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

More Galleries

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

27 Photos