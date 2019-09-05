TCL gets serious about phones that shine, fold and go edge-to-edge

Esto también se puede leer en español.

TCL is a new name for phones, but the company has been making and selling them for years under the Alcatel brand. Now it's showing off concept designs galore for interesting designs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 20

We first saw TCL's foldable phone concepts in late February, which were extremely bare bones mock-ups. This is a much more mature prototype.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 20

While the Samsung Galaxy Fold is a large phone that opens into a tablet, TCL envisions a more pocketable flip phone for one of its designs. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 20

This design exhibits a large air gap and something TCL calls its Dragon Hinge, however it's also working on a different style that lays flat.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 20

It looks like a billfold here.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 20

Here are more pictures of foldable concepts before we get to the next prototype.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 20

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 20

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 20

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 20

TCL calls this one the One Piece, because it's made of  two pieces of glass fused together into one. Interestingly, there are no buttons and no ports.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 20

You'd have to rely on an in-screen fingerprint reader, pin or face unlock to get in, as well as wireless charging to power it up.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 20

Bone conduction is one way that a buttonless phone could emit sound, though TCL reminds us this is only a rough prototype -- it's something they're thinking about, but haven't solved.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 20

The waterfall display shows off a much more elegant phone with deeply curved sides and a wraparound screen that stops at the edges.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 20

As with its other concept devices, see three rear cameras on this mock-up design.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 20

Last up is the TCL Plex, which has a 6.5-inch screen and three rear cameras.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
15
of 20

This midrange device features tools like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 20

The display can turn standard-def content into high-definition content with built-in software.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
17
of 20

The black and white colors also glint in the light.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
18
of 20

There's a programmable side key, too.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
19
of 20

Read all about the TCL Plex specs and sub-$400 pricing.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
20
of 20
