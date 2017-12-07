CNET también está disponible en español.

An alley overlooking Sydney's Darling Harbour. Nice and clear. 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
I stood with many tourists to get this photo. I'd be happy with it if I were a tourist, as it captured plenty of detail.

Bondi Beach looking like a painting. 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
I don't remember the ingredients of this dish, but it was as good as it looks. 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Some more food porn. 

The phone did a good job in this portrait shot at capturing the vibrant, deep blue and bright yellow, but struggled a bit when blurring ol' George's hair.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
It did a better job at capturing Josh's luscious locks. 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Portrait shots with blurred backgrounds can sometimes look overexposed. Also, why can't test subjects ever stand still? 

The selfies are also often overexposed, but they do a good job of replicating the depth-of-field effect that dual cameras are known to produce.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
The Mate 10 is very decent in low-light conditions, such as a cocktail bar (pictured) or the deep jungles at midnight (not pictured). 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Back to daylight, these colours sure do pop.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Still popping. 

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Taking the Huawei Mate 10 cameras for shootout

