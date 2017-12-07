Taking the Huawei Mate 10 cameras for shootout

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
An alley overlooking Sydney's Darling Harbour. Nice and clear.
I stood with many tourists to get this photo. I'd be happy with it if I were a tourist, as it captured plenty of detail.
Bondi Beach looking like a painting.
I don't remember the ingredients of this dish, but it was as good as it looks.
Some more food porn.
The phone did a good job in this portrait shot at capturing the vibrant, deep blue and bright yellow, but struggled a bit when blurring ol' George's hair.
It did a better job at capturing Josh's luscious locks.
Portrait shots with blurred backgrounds can sometimes look overexposed. Also, why can't test subjects ever stand still?
The selfies are also often overexposed, but they do a good job of replicating the depth-of-field effect that dual cameras are known to produce.
The Mate 10 is very decent in low-light conditions, such as a cocktail bar (pictured) or the deep jungles at midnight (not pictured).
Back to daylight, these colours sure do pop.
Still popping.