Take a trip through the glorious Palace of Versailles in VR

The Château de Versailles (or Palace of Versailles) is one of the most-visited attractions in France, but owing to a lack of savings, I haven't been able to make a trip there myself. Fortunately, for a broke millennial like me, the Palace has been brought to Singapore's shores via virtual reality.
The experience at Ion Art Gallery is part of a project between the Palace of Versailles and ESSEC Business School to bring more insight to French culture to Asia. From Nov. 30 to Jan. 6, head over to the gallery along Singapore's iconic shopping district Orchard Road for a sneak peek of Versailles.
Stepping through the Golden Gate, you will hear a deep, manly voice. It's the voice of King Louis XIV, interpreted and recreated by experts after they studied his health records and other correspondence.
A space within the gallery was set up to recreate the wondrous rooms of Versailles. It does so by stitching together several pictures of the real palace interior on big screens, according to our guide at a media briefing. The screens change to show a different room after 45 seconds, going through five in total. Pictured here is the Mercury Room.
The real Gallery of Battles, but from a different angle
This is the real Gallery of Battles for comparison. I'd imagine a lot of tourists crowding in here so it will be difficult to get a nice picture of the space without a random limb photobombing your effort.
When you've exited from the Golden Gate at the end of the gallery, remember to take the elevator up to the 55th floor. Upon entering the lift, you are greeted by screens showing you the surroundings of the palace -- like you're walking into it. As the lift ascends, you will notice the palace grounds becoming lower and lower so when you arrive at level 55, you end up looking at the palace from the sky. (This is a picture of the real palace.)