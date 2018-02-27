CNET también está disponible en español.

The Alcidae Garager

Installation

The Alcidae app

Connecting Garager to your opener

Installation instructions

Garager notifications

Time-stamped activity history

Garage door control

Video storage subscription

Two-way audio

Garager is part security camera and part garage door controller. A white plastic housing holds a round camera eye on a thin stem.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET




Garager attaches to the bottom of your existing garage door opener either by magnet or by two screws. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET




In the Alcidae app, Garager's home screen shows a live feed of what Garager sees, as well as icons for two-way talk, photo or video recording and full-screen mode. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET




Garager includes two wires for connecting to the open and close command terminals of your existing opener. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET




To determine which wires go where, you'll need to take a look at your garage door opener's manual.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET




Notifications for motion and sound detection appear on your device's home screen or as a banner. Notifications can be customized for levels of sensitivity. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET




The Alcidae app displays a time-stamped list of recent activity and access to video clips if a video storage subscription is active. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET




From the app, a small green button controls the opening and closing of the garage door. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET




For $5 per month, Garager will create clips when sound or motion is detected and store up to 7 days of recorded footage. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET




In the Alcidae app, the microphone button allows two-way audio and a live feed of the garage. A speaker on the side of the Garager plays the audio picked up by your device's microphone. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET



Take a look at this garage-door-controlling camera

Published:
