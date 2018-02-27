CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Garager is part security camera and part garage door controller. A white plastic housing holds a round camera eye on a thin stem.
Garager attaches to the bottom of your existing garage door opener either by magnet or by two screws.
In the Alcidae app, Garager's home screen shows a live feed of what Garager sees, as well as icons for two-way talk, photo or video recording and full-screen mode.
Garager includes two wires for connecting to the open and close command terminals of your existing opener.
To determine which wires go where, you'll need to take a look at your garage door opener's manual.
Notifications for motion and sound detection appear on your device's home screen or as a banner. Notifications can be customized for levels of sensitivity.
The Alcidae app displays a time-stamped list of recent activity and access to video clips if a video storage subscription is active.
From the app, a small green button controls the opening and closing of the garage door.
For $5 per month, Garager will create clips when sound or motion is detected and store up to 7 days of recorded footage.
In the Alcidae app, the microphone button allows two-way audio and a live feed of the garage. A speaker on the side of the Garager plays the audio picked up by your device's microphone.