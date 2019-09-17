Take a look at photos from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

CNET también está disponible en español.
Welcome to a bundle of test shots I took with Apple's new iPhones. Here we have a photo taken on the iPhone 11 with the new ultrawide-angle camera.
The front-facing camera takes wider selfies. Use with care.
The extra distance can be helpful if used properly.
I started thinking I'd never use the second ultrawide-angle camera... but I'm starting to change my mind.
An example of the two cameras: a bridge in the distance, with the standard "wide" camera.
And pulled back. Ultrawide.
The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro/Max have the same cameras, but the Pro phones add 2x telephoto. And Night Mode, seen here, works on all the phones.
Night Mode, like low-light modes on the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 and others, takes longer exposures and pulls shocking light and color out of really dark scenes.
At Brooklyn Bridge Park, where the colors got crazy at night.
Just testing out how the phone handles food shots.
Ultrawide angle plus shadow in Brooklyn.
iPhone 11 Pro, taken with iPhone 11.
Love the way this mirrored pylon self-portrait turned out.
Sorry, there are a lot of bridge shots.
Self-portrait on NJ train.
Going from ultrawide iPhone 11 camera...
...to the wide camera.
Penn Station's perpetual nightmare construction looks somewhat beautiful on the iPhone 11.
Pulling way back to look at the pilings in the water.
Ultrawide on a famous photo spot.
Taking another iPhone 11 photo of an iPhone 11 Pro.
These next three ultrawide angle shots, I'll just let you judge.
Portrait Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro looks great. The iPhone 11 also has Portrait Mode, too, but...
...the Pro has Portrait Mode in wide angle, and...
...telephoto.
Another selfie, just because.
Trying the new Portrait Mode photo style, High-Key Light Mono.
Going wide on the Penn Station escalators.
Just a test of all three rear cameras. Empire State Building in ultrawide...
...wide...
...2x telephoto...
...5x zoom (digital)...
...and 10x zoom (digital).
San Francisco test shots of the 11 Pro. Standpipes fascinate me at night.
Dinner shot, Liholiho Yacht Club. Love this place.
The pork chop was great.
Nearby tiki bar The Zombie Village. Night Mode worked great here.
A glowing drink became surreal.
This shot of the ceiling is my favorite.
No flash here, just the Night Mode at work (and it was very dark in this room).
Selfie, airport. Not as flattering.
Shot of iPhone 11 with 11 Pro. That green often looks like blue.
I'm delighted with these night city-on-the-water shots.
The stairs from earlier, in Night Mode.
This park was nearly too dark to see. Here, it looks like a weird twilight.
Completely dark, and this photo came out. But you can see the faces start to get weird.
Night Mode doesn't always play well with bright lights. I thought this sparkler shot would come out nicer.
The lights in the garden.
Luke's Lobster under the bridge looks hyperreal.
The clouds became so amazing this evening.
Night Mode at a distance.
Mirrored portrait. I wanted to see how this turned out.
A cafe along the park.
Nice.
Nicer.
Night selfie with the team at the end of the day.
Inside the Time Out Market.
Ultrawide angle food shot, didn't have to raise the phone that high.
OK, zooming into the curry with 2x telephoto.
An example of High-Key Light Mono from the rear telephoto camera.
Just throwing a few more shots in here.
Not sure if I like this photo or not.
I was curious if this would come out.
Ultrawide angle doesn't have Night Mode, and photos don't turn out as bright without a flash.
OK, almost done here.
Stay tuned for lot more camera tests to come.