Take a look at photos from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Photos shot with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Welcome to a bundle of test shots I took with Apple's new iPhones. Here we have a photo taken on the iPhone 11 with the new ultrawide-angle camera.

iPhone 11

The front-facing camera takes wider selfies. Use with care.

iPhone 11

The extra distance can be helpful if used properly.

iPhone 11

I started thinking I'd never use the second ultrawide-angle camera... but I'm starting to change my mind.

iPhone 11

An example of the two cameras: a bridge in the distance, with the standard "wide" camera.

iPhone 11

And pulled back. Ultrawide.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro/Max have the same cameras, but the Pro phones add 2x telephoto. And Night Mode, seen here, works on all the phones.

iPhone 11

Night Mode, like low-light modes on the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 and others, takes longer exposures and pulls shocking light and color out of really dark scenes.

iPhone 11

At Brooklyn Bridge Park, where the colors got crazy at night.

iPhone 11

Just testing out how the phone handles food shots.

iPhone 11

Ultrawide angle plus shadow in Brooklyn.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, taken with iPhone 11.

iPhone 11

Love the way this mirrored pylon self-portrait turned out.

iPhone 11

Sorry, there are a lot of bridge shots.

iPhone 11

Self-portrait on NJ train.

iPhone 11

Going from ultrawide iPhone 11 camera...

iPhone 11

...to the wide camera.

iPhone 11

Penn Station's perpetual nightmare construction looks somewhat beautiful on the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11

Pulling way back to look at the pilings in the water.

iPhone 11

Ultrawide on a famous photo spot.

iPhone 11

Taking another iPhone 11 photo of an iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11

These next three ultrawide angle shots, I'll just let you judge.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

Portrait Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro looks great. The iPhone 11 also has Portrait Mode, too, but...

iPhone 11 Pro

...the Pro has Portrait Mode in wide angle, and...

iPhone 11 Pro

...telephoto.

iPhone 11 Pro

Another selfie, just because.

iPhone 11 Pro

Trying the new Portrait Mode photo style, High-Key Light Mono.

iPhone 11 Pro

Going wide on the Penn Station escalators.

iPhone 11 Pro

Just a test of all three rear cameras. Empire State Building in ultrawide...

iPhone 11 Pro

...wide...

iPhone 11 Pro

...2x telephoto...

iPhone 11 Pro

...5x zoom (digital)...

iPhone 11 Pro

...and 10x zoom (digital).

iPhone 11 Pro

San Francisco test shots of the 11 Pro. Standpipes fascinate me at night.

iPhone 11 Pro

Dinner shot, Liholiho Yacht Club. Love this place.

iPhone 11 Pro

The pork chop was great.

iPhone 11 Pro

Nearby tiki bar The Zombie Village. Night Mode worked great here.

iPhone 11 Pro

A glowing drink became surreal.

iPhone 11 Pro

This shot of the ceiling is my favorite.

iPhone 11 Pro

No flash here, just the Night Mode at work (and it was very dark in this room).

iPhone 11 Pro

Selfie, airport. Not as flattering.

iPhone 11 Pro

Shot of iPhone 11 with 11 Pro. That green often looks like blue.

iPhone 11 Pro

I'm delighted with these night city-on-the-water shots.

iPhone 11 Pro

The stairs from earlier, in Night Mode.

iPhone 11 Pro

This park was nearly too dark to see. Here, it looks like a weird twilight.

iPhone 11 Pro

Completely dark, and this photo came out. But you can see the faces start to get weird.

iPhone 11 Pro

Night Mode doesn't always play well with bright lights. I thought this sparkler shot would come out nicer.

iPhone 11 Pro

The lights in the garden.

iPhone 11 Pro

Luke's Lobster under the bridge looks hyperreal.

iPhone 11 Pro

The clouds became so amazing this evening.

iPhone 11 Pro

Night Mode at a distance.

iPhone 11 Pro

Mirrored portrait. I wanted to see how this turned out.

iPhone 11 Pro

A cafe along the park.

iPhone 11 Pro

Nice.

iPhone 11 Pro

Nicer.

iPhone 11 Pro

Night selfie with the team at the end of the day.

11 Pro Max

Inside the Time Out Market.

11 Pro Max

Ultrawide angle food shot, didn't have to raise the phone that high.

11 Pro Max

OK, zooming into the curry with 2x telephoto.

11 Pro Max

An example of High-Key Light Mono from the rear telephoto camera.

11 Pro Max

Just throwing a few more shots in here.

11 Pro Max

Not sure if I like this photo or not.

11 Pro Max

I was curious if this would come out.

11 Pro Max

Ultrawide angle doesn't have Night Mode, and photos don't turn out as bright without a flash.

11 Pro Max

OK, almost done here.

11 Pro Max

Stay tuned for lot more camera tests to come.

