Inside Taco Bell's Demolition Man-themed pop-up at Comic-Con

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
I time travelled, had a tasty upscale TBell dinner, and met a robot waiter. Not bad for a Thursday.
I still don't know. (Are they mini bidets?)
You can also see the morality violation machine to the right!
Food service up top and below, as well as a a whole bar to the left.
The San Angeles and Mellow Greetings are non-alcoholic; the Mistress of the Malaproper, Cocteau Cocktail and Teddy Bear are 21-and-up.
(Note the bit about the 2032 outlawed drinks for a filmic nod.)
Multiple props from Demolition Man are on display inside, but the bar staff is only wearing one: that of the Taco Bell valets in the film.
It's quite fluorescent, but the seating chart is just as futuristic as everything else (but surprisingly not a touchscreen).
Tiny Huge napkin holder.
The menus are not easy to read, but worth the effort.
Alongside those glasses, even the strange terrarium knick-knacks on the table look sexy and futuristic.
While she didn't "technically" serve our courses, she did wander around a bit, look cute and hold dishes for the actual servers. (I still count it as having a robot server.)
That's right, the iconic Demolition Man dish leads off your meal!
A "cheese & masa polygon" with tomato aspic, sour cream spheres (more like dollops really), nacho cheese crunch and simply "green."
If the first two courses were experimental, this one was the easiest to dig into: spicy fries with cotija cheese and nacho cheese for dipping.
"Oxygenated twists" (really the classic TBell cinnamon twists) with some berry sugar sprinkled on top and underneath a "caramel and flan variation." It was more like a marshmallow cream with caramel swirls, but whatever it was I finished all of it.