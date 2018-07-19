Inside Taco Bell's Demolition Man-themed pop-up at Comic-Con

CNET también está disponible en español.

All my dreams came true in San Diego

I time travelled, had a tasty upscale TBell dinner, and met a robot waiter. Not bad for a Thursday. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Taco BellRead the article
1
of 17

Three seashells: If you know, you know

I still don't know. (Are they mini bidets?)

You can also see the morality violation machine to the right!

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
2
of 17

Inside, TBell is much bigger than I expected

Food service up top and below, as well as a a whole bar to the left.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
3
of 17

First stop, drinks!

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
4
of 17

A refreshing Baja Blast

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
5
of 17

Imbibe at the bar

The San Angeles and Mellow Greetings are non-alcoholic; the Mistress of the Malaproper, Cocteau Cocktail and Teddy Bear are 21-and-up. 

(Note the bit about the 2032 outlawed drinks for a filmic nod.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
6
of 17

Taco Bell valet attire

Multiple props from Demolition Man are on display inside, but the bar staff is only wearing one: that of the Taco Bell valets in the film.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
7
of 17

Please be seated

It's quite fluorescent, but the seating chart is just as futuristic as everything else (but surprisingly not a touchscreen). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
8
of 17

Hold me closer

Tiny Huge napkin holder.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
9
of 17

Time to dine

The menus are not easy to read, but worth the effort. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
10
of 17

Silver stemware

Alongside those glasses, even the strange terrarium knick-knacks on the table look sexy and futuristic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
11
of 17

Your robot server will be Penny

While she didn't "technically" serve our courses, she did wander around a bit, look cute and hold dishes for the actual servers. (I still count it as having a robot server.) 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
12
of 17

Course 1: Joy-Joy hors d'oeuvre

That's right, the iconic Demolition Man dish leads off your meal!

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
13
of 17

Course 2: Crunchwrap Supreme Leader

A "cheese & masa polygon" with tomato aspic, sour cream spheres (more like dollops really), nacho cheese crunch and simply "green."

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
14
of 17

Course 3: Franchise Freedom Fries

If the first two courses were experimental, this one was the easiest to dig into: spicy fries with cotija cheese and nacho cheese for dipping. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
15
of 17

Course 4: Cinnamon Helix Confection

"Oxygenated twists" (really the classic TBell cinnamon twists) with some berry sugar sprinkled on top and underneath a "caramel and flan variation." It was more like a marshmallow cream with caramel swirls, but whatever it was I finished all of it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
16
of 17

Taco Bell & Be Well!

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
17
of 17
