T-Mobile Garminfone (photos)

Garmin's foray into the world of smartphones wasn't exactly a great one. The Garmin Nuvifone for AT&T was a decent navigator but a horrible smartphone. However, it looks like the company learned some lessons as its second handset, the Garminfone, looks heaps better. The Android-powered Garminfone will be available in June for $199.99 with a two-year contract.
The handset measures 4.57 inches tall by 2.46 inches wide by 0.49 inch thick and weighs 4.9 ounces. With the more compact design, the Garminfone is much more convenient to carry around as a phone and as a handheld navigator.