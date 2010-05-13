CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Garminfone for T-Mobile

Better design

Slim profile

Navigation controls

Car mount

Camera

Picture quality

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
Garmin's foray into the world of smartphones wasn't exactly a great one. The Garmin Nuvifone for AT&T was a decent navigator but a horrible smartphone. However, it looks like the company learned some lessons as its second handset, the Garminfone, looks heaps better. The Android-powered Garminfone will be available in June for $199.99 with a two-year contract.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
To start, the Garminfone has an improved design design. The original Nuvifone was drab and bricklike, but the Garminfone is a bit sexier with a nice shiny finish on the front and a slimmer profile.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The handset measures 4.57 inches tall by 2.46 inches wide by 0.49 inch thick and weighs 4.9 ounces. With the more compact design, the Garminfone is much more convenient to carry around as a phone and as a handheld navigator.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Below the 3.5-inch HVGA capacitive touch screen, you'll find a D-pad and touch-sensitive controls for the home screen, menu, phone app, and back button.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Garminfone ships with a vehicle mount (windshield and dash) as well as a car charger, an AC adapter, a USB cable, and a wired headset.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Garminfone features a 3-megapixel camera with auto focus and video recording capabilities. It can also geotag photos.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
While color quality was OK, captured photos were a bit fuzzy and soft.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 7
|

T-Mobile Garminfone (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by