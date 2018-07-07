10 surprising things you can cook in the microwave

There have been many times I was in the middle of cooking a meal and realized that I didn't have another burner to spare to cook some vegetables. Luckily, there are two easy ways to cook them in the microwave.
Now, I'm probably going to get hate mail about this, but you don't have to make tea with a kettle. Microwaved water works, too. Simply fill a coffee cup 2/3 of the way full with water and heat it on high for 1 minute. Then, dunk your tea bag in to steep.
To make up a batch, mix 1/2 cup lentils with 1/2 tablespoon of butter, 1/2 a teaspoon of salt and one cup of water. Cook on high for 10 to 14 minutes. Stop the microwave halfway through the cooking time to stir the lentils.
I've been cooking rice for my kiddos in the microwave for years, and it's really simple. It's not as fluffy as rice cooked the traditional way, but it's great for rice pudding or served with butter, sugar and a dash of milk.
Put 1 cup long grain white rice, 2 cups water (sometimes I like to use 1 cup milk and 1 cup water for creamy rice), and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a microwavable bowl and mix the ingredients together. Cook it on high for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the rice is tender.
When you want something hearty but quick, make a baked potato in the microwave. Clean the potato and rub the skin with butter. Poke it with a fork, then cook it on high for 5 minutes. Turn the potato over and cook for another 5 minutes or until the potato is tender.
Usually microwaved eggs are rubbery, but I've found a way to nuke them so they are fluffy.
Crack two eggs into a ceramic bowl or mug and whip them with a fork until they start to froth. Add 1/3 cup of grated cheese. Heat on high for 90 seconds in the microwave. Then, just salt and pepper to taste.