10 surprising things you can cook in the microwave

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • microwave-mug-meals
  • microwave-mug-meals
  • meal-in-a-mug-pumpkin-pie
  • img-1622
  • steam-broccoli-microwave-1.jpg
  • steam-broccoli-microwave-2.jpg
  • raspberries
  • img-9588.jpg
  • 12-ember-mug
  • img-9591
  • img-9598
  • img-9596
  • rice
  • img-9341
  • microwave-eggs

Microwave all the things

For a while, my mother and I were obsessed with trying to cook everything in the microwave. There were some hits and some misses. Here are 10 foods that come out great after being nuked. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
1
of 15

Mugs are key

When cooking bakery items, using a microwave-safe mug is key. The ceramic helps the food heat evenly. 

For example, you can "bake" cinnamon rolls in the microwave. Grab a tube of cinnamon rolls, break one off and put it in the bottom of the mug. Nuke it for 1 minute, then add icing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
2
of 15

Mug pumpkin pie

Pie isn't off-limits, either. Taylor Martin has a great recipe for pumpkin pie in a mug that is a go-to when you need a single serving of something sweet to eat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
3
of 15

Cook vegetables

There have been many times I was in the middle of cooking a meal and realized that I didn't have another burner to spare to cook some vegetables. Luckily, there are two easy ways to cook them in the microwave.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
4
of 15

Steam them

All you need to steam vegetables in the microwave is cling wrap and a microwavable bowl. Here are the full instructions for steaming in the microwave.

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
5
of 15

Boil vegetables

You can also boil vegetables in the microwave. Place your veggies in a microwavable bowl and fill the bowl halfway with water. Cook the vegetables on high for 3 minutes. 

When the microwave is done, pierce some of the vegetables to see if they are tender. If not, cook for another 2 minutes on high.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
6
of 15

Homemade jam

I love making jam from berries that I find on sale, but I don't like standing over the stove. So, I started making jam in the microwave -- and it's super simple.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
7
of 15

Making jam

To make jam, put two cups of berries into a microwavable bowl with two tablespoons of lemon juice, 1/3 cup sugar and a dash of salt. Mix the ingredients, mashing the berries with your spoon as you go. 

Microwave for 5 minutes on high and mix. Keep cooking in 5-minute periods, stirring between each cycle for a total of 20 minutes. Store your homemade jam in a jar in the fridge. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
8
of 15

Tea

Now, I'm probably going to get hate mail about this, but you don't have to make tea with a kettle. Microwaved water works, too. Simply fill a coffee cup 2/3 of the way full with water and heat it on high for 1 minute. Then, dunk your tea bag in to steep. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 15

Lentils

For meatless Mondays, my family's favorite is lentils. They are full of protein and cook much quicker than beans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
10
of 15

Cooking lentils

To make up a batch, mix 1/2 cup lentils with 1/2 tablespoon of butter, 1/2 a teaspoon of salt and one cup of water. Cook on high for 10 to 14 minutes. Stop the microwave halfway through the cooking time to stir the lentils.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
11
of 15

Rice

I've been cooking rice for my kiddos in the microwave for years, and it's really simple. It's not as fluffy as rice cooked the traditional way, but it's great for rice pudding or served with butter, sugar and a dash of milk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
12
of 15

Cooking rice

Put 1 cup long grain white rice, 2 cups water (sometimes I like to use 1 cup milk and 1 cup water for creamy rice), and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a microwavable bowl and mix the ingredients together. Cook it on high for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the rice is tender. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
13
of 15

Baked potatoes

When you want something hearty but quick, make a baked potato in the microwave. Clean the potato and rub the skin with butter. Poke it with a fork, then cook it on high for 5 minutes. Turn the potato over and cook for another 5 minutes or until the potato is tender. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
14
of 15

Microwave eggs

Usually microwaved eggs are rubbery, but I've found a way to nuke them so they are fluffy. 

Crack two eggs into a ceramic bowl or mug and whip them with a fork until they start to froth. Add 1/3 cup of grated cheese. Heat on high for 90 seconds in the microwave. Then, just salt and pepper to taste.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alina Bradford/CNET
15
of 15
Now Reading

10 surprising things you can cook in the microwave

Up Next

10 things you can clean with Coke

Latest Stories

England vs. Sweden World Cup: live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

England vs. Sweden World Cup: live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
This is the one thing every smart home needs

This is the one thing every smart home needs

by
iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6: Which camera is better?

iPhone X vs. OnePlus 6: Which camera is better?

by
Fresh cold brew in five minutes? Meet the Dash Rapid Cold Brew system

Fresh cold brew in five minutes? Meet the Dash Rapid Cold Brew system

by
How to use Continuity Camera in MacOS Mojave

How to use Continuity Camera in MacOS Mojave

by