Surface Duo 2 camera testing: See how Microsoft's new foldable phone takes photos

The Surface Duo 2's camera is a big improvement over the original, but other premium phones have more to offer when it comes to photography.
The Surface Duo 2 comes with a triple-lens camera, unlike the first model which only had a single-lens camera. As a result, the Surface Duo 2 takes crisp and clear photos. But in my testing I've found that they're usually not as well-lit and colorful as photos taken on phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The triple-lens camera consists of a 12-megapixel wide lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. This photo was taken with the wide lens.
Here's an image taken with the ultrawide-angle lens. It's clear and detailed, but the sky in the background is a bit dark.
Here's a photo taken with the telephoto lens. You can clearly see the text on the bar sign, but the green color in the banner is a little washed-out compared to the same photo taken on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and iPhone 13 Pro.
The Surface Duo 2's 12-megapixel selfie camera gets the job done, but I noticed the color of my hair wasn't as vibrant in this photo as it was in the image I took on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Here's another example of the standard 12-megapixel wide camera in action.
The Surface Duo 2 managed to snap a colorful photo of this red bicycle in my neighborhood.
Like many of today's phones, the Surface Duo 2 also has portrait mode. This photography setting blurs the background to make the subject appear sharp.
Here's another photo taken with the Surface Duo 2's zoom lens. Keep scrolling to see a few more examples of photos taken on the standard wide lens.