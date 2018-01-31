Shots of the super blue blood moon worth waking up early for

CNET también está disponible en español.

The world experienced the rare phenomenon of a so-called blue blood supermoon on Jan. 31. At least, those of us who were willing to wake up early did, that is. 

If you slept in, enjoy the cosmic sight captured by a number of photographers.

The moon takes on a reddish tint in this shot of the lunar eclipse (the blood moon part) as seen from Singapore by photographer Rameses Mendoza.

The eclipsed super blue blood moon sets next to the Statue of Liberty.

A cable car gondola moves past the super blue blood moon in Singapore.

Bikers in Perth, Australia dismount to take a shot of the second full moon in January, which turned out to be super in multiple ways.

This early morning blood moon shot was taken by fishing guide Brian Vaughn at Hilton Head, SC.

The supermoon rises behind St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

A super blue blood moon behind a mountain is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway.

This gorgeous shot was taken by Patrick Myers, a park ranger at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado. It features the super blood moon above the dunes and a herd of elk on the floor of the San Luis Valley.

Supermoon photography isn't as glorious as it might seem. This shot by Justin Qian of Singapore shows how it's done.

The supermoon seen mid-eclipse from Singapore by photographer Justin Qian.

This shot by Russell Charters from Victoria, Australia proves that the supermoon is for the birds (and everyone else.)

Photographer Mark Hollander captured the supermoon peeking through clouds over Australia.

