Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest Smash game ever

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. is back -- and yes, your favorite fighter is in it. Guaranteed.

1
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo announced that the new Super Smash Bros game is going to be named "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," and it's going to have every character ever featured in the series so far.

2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

They do mean EVERYONE -- including characters like Solid Snake, who hasn't appeared in a Smash game for a decade.

3
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Or the Ice Climbers, who we haven't seen in years!

4
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Of course, old favorites are still here, albeit with some tweaks. Check out Link's new Breath of the Wild tunic.

5
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

That doesn't mean you won't be able to dress up in traditional green, though.

6
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

And with adult Link, child Link and Toon Link, there are plenty of choices.

7
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Even DLC-only characters are coming back, like Cloud from Final Fantasy VIII and Ryu from Street Fighter II

8
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Those Earthbound boys are back, too!

9
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As well as Zelda and Sheik!

10
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Although this Zelda isn't from Breath of The Wild. Nintendo says that's because she was more into research, than action. Instead, we get a design inspired by A Link Between Worlds

11
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

And yes, the Inkling from the teaser trailer is definitely here!

12
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In fact, EVERYONE is here! It's the biggest Smash Bros. roster ever!

13
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Check out that cast!

14
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo also showed off a bunch of changes to existing characters: Mario's cap is now Cappy, from Super Mario Odyssey!

15
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As Cloud, you can now see his Limit Break gauge at all times.

16
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mii Fighters are back, but they've been tweaked to look a little less unsettling!

17
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Wii Fit trainer's face has been tweaked to look a little more alive!

18
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Lucas and Ness now call their friends from Earthbound and Mother 3 for their final smash attacks!

19
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A lot of the characters have more detailed facial expressions! Check out Donkey Kong as an example.

20
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokemon Trainer is back -- and you can Switch between Pokemon in battle again, or stick with just one without any penalty.

21
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Zelda has a new final smash, too!

22
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

...and new characters have been brought in for Mega Man's final smash!

23
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There's a new princess in town: Daisy joins the fray!

24
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Daisy is actually a "echo fighter," which means her moves are derived from an existing character.

25
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Inklings are finally here, and they bring with them style -- and multiple weapons! You'll be able to use different weapons featured in Splatoon 2 depending on what move you use.

26
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The characters have multiple styles, too.

27
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Squid Sisters will also be in the game as an assist trophy -- which shrinks the stage, making it easier to get knocked out!

28
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Every stage will have "battlefield" and "Final Destination" modes!

29
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

And a lot of classic stages are returning!

30
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There are plenty of new stages, too!

31
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Including some inspired by recent Switch games!

32
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

...and plenty from older titles, too.

33
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In timed matches, the fighter in the lead will flash with light -- giving other players a target!

34
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Some of the core game mechanics have been tweaked, too. The more you dodge, the less effective your dodge will be!

35
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Damage is higher in 1-on-1 battles, too -- making them just a little more intense.

36
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Have an Amiibo collection? All previous Amiibo will be compatible with Smash, as long as the character is in the game... even if that a Amiibo is for a different game!

37
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Don't worry, competitors: Smash Bros. Ultimate will support the Nintendo Gamecube controller.

38
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It wouldn't be a Smash game without a cinematic character reveal...

39
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The first, all-new character for the new Smash Bros. game is Ridley!

40
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fans have been requesting more characters from Metroid for years, and it's nice to see Ridley make the cut!

41
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Ridley has been scaled down a bit to fit on the stage with other characters.

42
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Are you ready for the next generation of Smash?

Check out our full coverage right here.

43
