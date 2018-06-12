Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest Smash game ever

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Super Smash Bros. is back -- and yes, your favorite fighter is in it. Guaranteed.
Nintendo announced that the new Super Smash Bros game is going to be named "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," and it's going to have every character ever featured in the series so far.
They do mean EVERYONE -- including characters like Solid Snake, who hasn't appeared in a Smash game for a decade.
Or the Ice Climbers, who we haven't seen in years!
Of course, old favorites are still here, albeit with some tweaks. Check out Link's new Breath of the Wild tunic.
That doesn't mean you won't be able to dress up in traditional green, though.
And with adult Link, child Link and Toon Link, there are plenty of choices.
Even DLC-only characters are coming back, like Cloud from Final Fantasy VIII and Ryu from Street Fighter II
Those Earthbound boys are back, too!
As well as Zelda and Sheik!
Although this Zelda isn't from Breath of The Wild. Nintendo says that's because she was more into research, than action. Instead, we get a design inspired by A Link Between Worlds
And yes, the Inkling from the teaser trailer is definitely here!
In fact, EVERYONE is here! It's the biggest Smash Bros. roster ever!
Check out that cast!
Nintendo also showed off a bunch of changes to existing characters: Mario's cap is now Cappy, from Super Mario Odyssey!
As Cloud, you can now see his Limit Break gauge at all times.
Mii Fighters are back, but they've been tweaked to look a little less unsettling!
The Wii Fit trainer's face has been tweaked to look a little more alive!
Lucas and Ness now call their friends from Earthbound and Mother 3 for their final smash attacks!
A lot of the characters have more detailed facial expressions! Check out Donkey Kong as an example.
Pokemon Trainer is back -- and you can Switch between Pokemon in battle again, or stick with just one without any penalty.
Zelda has a new final smash, too!
...and new characters have been brought in for Mega Man's final smash!
There's a new princess in town: Daisy joins the fray!
Daisy is actually a "echo fighter," which means her moves are derived from an existing character.
The Inklings are finally here, and they bring with them style -- and multiple weapons! You'll be able to use different weapons featured in Splatoon 2 depending on what move you use.
The characters have multiple styles, too.
The Squid Sisters will also be in the game as an assist trophy -- which shrinks the stage, making it easier to get knocked out!
Every stage will have "battlefield" and "Final Destination" modes!
And a lot of classic stages are returning!
There are plenty of new stages, too!
Including some inspired by recent Switch games!
...and plenty from older titles, too.
In timed matches, the fighter in the lead will flash with light -- giving other players a target!
Some of the core game mechanics have been tweaked, too. The more you dodge, the less effective your dodge will be!
Damage is higher in 1-on-1 battles, too -- making them just a little more intense.
Have an Amiibo collection? All previous Amiibo will be compatible with Smash, as long as the character is in the game... even if that a Amiibo is for a different game!
Don't worry, competitors: Smash Bros. Ultimate will support the Nintendo Gamecube controller.
It wouldn't be a Smash game without a cinematic character reveal...
The first, all-new character for the new Smash Bros. game is Ridley!
Fans have been requesting more characters from Metroid for years, and it's nice to see Ridley make the cut!
Ridley has been scaled down a bit to fit on the stage with other characters.
Are you ready for the next generation of Smash? Check out our full coverage right here.