Super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse dazzles in striking photos

The fantastically named "super blood wolf moon" of Jan. 20 and 21 was a stunner combining a total lunar eclipse (blood) with January timing (wolf) and a particularly large appearance due to being closer to the Earth (super).
The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society in Michigan delivered an extraordinary set of images showing the moon and the occasional twinkling star around it. The society describes this shot as "cropped and slightly processed."
Kennedy Space Center rocket view
Photographer Michael Seeley spent the evening of the eclipse in the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center visitor complex in Florida. This compilation image shows the progress of the eclipse above some of NASA's most famous rockets.
Space fans in Canada got a great view of the super blood wolf moon eclipse. Photographer Geoff Williams snapped this ruddy lunar look from Portage Inlet park in British Columbia. Williams says he minimally processed the image to lighten the stars, sharpen it and adjust the contrast.
The clouds over Duluth, Minnesota, cleared out on Jan. 20 in time for photographer Matthew Breiter to catch a series of images following the eclipse's progress. "Many hours of planning went into getting this shot to get the right angles and plan to show the series of the eclipse," Breiter said. "It was a very cold night but well worth it!"
NASA software engineer Kevin Gill followed the super blood wolf moon eclipse from Los Angeles, sharing this rosy look at the moon in all its glory. The clouds in LA cleared out just in time for the lunar show.
This ghostly view comes from before the eclipse reached its strongest point. James McCue, a Virtual Telescope Project collaborator, caught this look from New Mexico. The Virtual Telescope Project broadcasts online viewings of celestial events using remotely controlled telescopes.
While experienced astrophotographers delivered some amazing images, even amateurs could get in on the eclipse action. This image comes from a hazy evening in New Mexico and was captured with a handheld Panasonic point-and-shoot camera.