Step-by-step guide to upgrading your Roku TV remote

Upgrading your TV's Roku remote from the basic one, right, is simpler than it seems.
Roku sells an Enhanced remote, which offers voice controls and doesn't need to be pointed directly at the TV, for $20.
To set up a new remote head to Settings and then Remote and Devices. Select "Pair new device."
Choose "Remote" using your included IR remote control or the Roku app on your phone.
Add batteries and tap the pairing button on the bottom the remote.
The TV and remote will sync and you're all set.