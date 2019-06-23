Step-by-step guide to upgrading your Roku TV remote

CNET también está disponible en español.

Upgrading your TV's Roku remote from the basic one, right, is simpler than it seems. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Roku sells an Enhanced remote, which offers voice controls and doesn't need to be pointed directly at the TV, for $20. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
To set up a new remote head to Settings and then Remote and Devices. Select "Pair new device."

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Choose "Remote" using your included IR remote control or the Roku app on your phone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Add batteries and tap the pairing button on the bottom the remote. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
The TV and remote will sync and you're all set. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
