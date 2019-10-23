The 40 most powerful Star Wars spaceships, ranked

Who needs the Force when you've got this?

How to pass the time while waiting for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to arrive? We've got an idea.

We scoured the Star Wars universe in search of the most powerful ships. We selected craft that play key roles in the movies and TV series. And then, largely using StarWars.com and Wookieepedia as references, we parsed the ships for size, speed and weaponry, if any. Here are our final standings.

Originally published September 2016.

Update, Oct. 23, 2019: Adds more ships.