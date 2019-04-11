Star Wars Celebration Chicago mural reveals the entire saga

CNET también está disponible en español.

The mural for Star Wars Celebration Chicago, the fan convention running April 11-15, depicts all the movies, starting with The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... going through The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... Solo and Rebels ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... Rogue One and A New Hope ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi ...

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
... and a covered part that presumably hides art from Episode 9. That'll probably be revealed after Friday's panel.

Photo:Sean Keane/CNET
