'Star Wars' actors: Then and now (pictures)

'Star Wars' actors: Then and now

Mark Hamill

Han Solo

Harrison Ford

Princess Leia

Carrie Fisher

C-3PO

Anthony Daniels

Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams

Red Six (Porkins)

William Hootkins

Wedge Antilles

Chewbacca

Peter Mayhew

Emperor Palpatine

Ian McDiarmid

In 1977, the then unknown Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, seen here in a scene from "Star Wars," became legends as, respectively, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo -- the rebels leading the fight against the Empire in a galaxy far, far away.

When Disney announced last year that it was buying Lucasfilm for $4.05 billion, it also announced that the seventh "Star Wars" film will be released in 2015, with Episodes 8 and 9 to follow.

We're now getting more details on those films, and it sounds like some of the original cast will be back on the big screen. Harrison Ford is reported to be returning, Carrie Fisher has been confirmed to return as Leia, and even Mark Hamill's name has been thrown around for a reprise role.

But "Star Wars" was released 35 years ago. Will these starfighters be able to capture the imagination of the culture as they once did? Here's a look at some of the performers from the "Star Wars" series.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Mark Hamill attends "Stan Lee's World of Heroes" during Comic-Con International 2012, held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel on July 12 in California.
Caption by / Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a publicity shot for the original "Star Wars" film.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ford attends the Morrison Hotel Gallery opening at the Sunset Marquis on February 7, 2013, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Caption by / Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" film.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Fisher speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at the Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012, in Hollywood, Calif.
Caption by / Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Anthony Daniels suits up for his role as C-3PO during shooting on the set of "Star Wars", released in 1977.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Daniels narrates during "Star Wars: In Concert" at the Orleans Arena on May 29, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nev. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams' "Star Wars" scores, synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen.
Caption by / Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in "The Empire Strikes Back."
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Williams attends the 21st Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at the Directors Guild of America on August 29, 2011, in Hollywood, Calif.
Caption by / Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
It might be difficult for X-Wing pilot Red Six, also know as Porkins, to reprise his original role -- he was blasted from behind in the attack on the Death Star.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
Actor William Hootkins, also known as Red Six or Porkins, from "Stars Wars," poses for a photograph at the Los Angeles Comic Book and Science Fiction Convention.
Caption by / Photo by Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images
British actor Denis Lawson, who played X-Wing pilot Wedge Antilles -- also known as Rogue 3, and the only pilot to survive both Death Star runs -- poses for photographers ahead of the BFI film festival showing of "Broken" at the Odeon in Leicester Square in central London, on October 14, 2012.
Caption by / Photo by Leon Neal/AFP/GettyImages
Han Solo's right hand Wookie, Chewbacca.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
The actor who played Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, at a San Francisco comic convention in 2009.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Though he played the elderly, disfigured Emperor Palpatine in "Return of the Jedi," Ian McDiarmid was only 39 years old when the film was released, in 1983.
Caption by / Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.
McDiarmid will make a rare convention appearance at Star Wars Celebration Europe, July 26-28, 2013, in Essen, Germany. You can get tickets here.
Caption by / Photo by StarWars.com
