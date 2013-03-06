'Star Wars' actors: Then and now (pictures)

In 1977, the then unknown Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, seen here in a scene from "Star Wars," became legends as, respectively, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo -- the rebels leading the fight against the Empire in a galaxy far, far away.
When Disney announced last year that it was buying Lucasfilm
for $4.05 billion, it also announced that the seventh "Star Wars" film will be released in 2015, with Episodes 8 and 9 to follow.
We're now getting more details on those films, and it sounds like some of the original cast will be back on the big screen. Harrison Ford is reported to be returning
, Carrie Fisher has been confirmed
to return as Leia, and even Mark Hamill's name has been thrown around for a reprise role.
But "Star Wars" was released 35 years ago. Will these starfighters be able to capture the imagination of the culture as they once did? Here's a look at some of the performers from the "Star Wars" series.