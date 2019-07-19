Star Trek: Picard unveils first look at costumes, props at San Diego Comic-Con

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Starfleet museum opened once again to the public Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con. This year's installation is focused on the life and career of Jean-Luc Picard ahead of the new CBS All Access show about the former captain.
More details about the show will hopefully come during the Star Trek universe panel on Saturday morning, but check out what we've learned so far!
The installation highlights various aspects of Picard's personal and professional life.
All of the uniforms displayed are screen-used, and represent the majority of uniforms Picard has worn throughout the years.
Each piece contains an info card as well.
The pin on his coat features the Picard family crest.
And a closer look at the label.
With hair!
Mark your calendars: June 16.
My personal favorite era: The "sweater top" uniform.
From the Riker-Troi wedding.
Easter egg-esque props like these were some of the highlights of the exhibit.
Spot!
According to the description below, these include a Starfleet Academy graduation plaque and a Vulcan trophy of appreciation.
A Betazoid loyalties award from 2350, the Circle of Galaxies award from 2375 and the Rising Phoenix award (2367).
These awards were all given for Picard's excellence in negotiation and peacekeeping.
A retirement gift, according to the description on the next slide.
The cast of The Next Generation.