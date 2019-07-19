Star Trek: Picard unveils first look at costumes, props at San Diego Comic-Con

CNET también está disponible en español.

First look at Picard costumes, props

The Starfleet museum opened once again to the public Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con. This year's installation is focused on the life and career of Jean-Luc Picard ahead of the new CBS All Access show about the former captain. 

More details about the show will hopefully come during the Star Trek universe panel on Saturday morning, but check out what we've learned so far! (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
1
of 35

The First Duty

The installation highlights various aspects of Picard's personal and professional life. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 35

All of the uniforms displayed are screen-used, and represent the majority of uniforms Picard has worn throughout the years.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 35

Each piece contains an info card as well.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
4
of 35

New Picard costume

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 35

The pin on his coat features the Picard family crest.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
6
of 35

Chateau Picard

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 35

And a closer look at the label.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
8
of 35

The Enterprise D

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 35

Baby-faced Picard

With hair!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 35

Young Picard

Read the article
Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
11
of 35

Another uniform

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 35

Borg queen spine!

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 35

Brother Robert

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 35

Captain Picard Day

Mark your calendars: June 16.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
15
of 35

My personal favorite era: The "sweater top" uniform.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
16
of 35

From the Riker-Troi wedding.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 35

OTP ❤️

Read the article
Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
18
of 35

Picard's scrapbook

Read the article
Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
19
of 35

Eras of Starfleet

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 35

Dixon Hill novels

Easter egg-esque props like these were some of the highlights of the exhibit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
21
of 35

Art, by Data

Spot!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 35

Ressikan Flute

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 35

Shadows of Kataan

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 35

Various awards

According to the description below, these include a Starfleet Academy graduation plaque and a Vulcan trophy of appreciation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
25
of 35

Diploma from Starfleet, 2327

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 35

A Betazoid loyalties award from 2350, the Circle of Galaxies award from 2375 and the Rising Phoenix award (2367).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
27
of 35

These awards were all given for Picard's excellence in negotiation and peacekeeping.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
28
of 35

A retirement gift, according to the description on the next slide.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 35

Thank you, Admiral Picard

Read the article
Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
30
of 35

The Picard Maneuver

Read the article
Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET
31
of 35

Enterprise E

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
32
of 35

Sentimental photos

The cast of The Next Generation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 35

With Jack Crusher

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
34
of 35

Picard and Samuel Clemens

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
35
of 35
