Sony Xperia XZ3 looks surprising in dark green and red

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • xperia-xz3-fronthoriz-black
  • dscf0072
  • dscf0079
  • dscf0068
  • dscf0061
  • xperia-xz3-style-cover-stand-scsh70-group-back40
  • dscf0064
  • dscf0071
  • 20180822-175421
  • Sony Xperia XZ3
  • xperia-xz3-fronthoriz-black-display
  • xperia-xz3-front-lifestyle-side-sense
  • xperia-xz3-wireless-charging-dock-wch20-front40-white-silver
  • xperia-xz3-front-back-black
  • dscf0062
  • xperia-xz3-group-back40-front40
  • pf42-fronthoriz-black-android-9-pie
  • xperia-xz3-group-bordeaux-red-front40-back40
  • xperia-xz3-group-forest-green-front40-back40
  • xperia-xz3-group-black-front40-back40
  • xperia-xz3-group-white-silver-front40-back40
  • xperia-xz3-style-cover-touch-scth70-group-front40

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is a high-end Android handset that'll run on Android Pie, Google's latest operating system. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
1
of 22
Read First Take

Sony has piled on the features to make the Xperia XZ3 rival the Galaxy S9.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
2
of 22
Read First Take

For instance, you get a 6-inch OLED display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
3
of 22
Read First Take

There's a (single) 19-megapixel camera on the back, which uses Sony's celebrated sensors and image processing that promises to keep noise to a minimum. Sorry, no artfully blurry portrait shots if that's what you're after.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
4
of 22
Read First Take

The glossy phone comes in white, black, forest green and Bordeaux red.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
5
of 22
Read First Take

Here's another look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
6
of 22
Read First Take

The XZ3 supports wireless charging, and it's water-resistant.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
7
of 22
Read First Take

You'll be able to shoot super-slow-motion video at a higher quality than with many other phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
8
of 22
Read First Take

View from the bottom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
9
of 22
Read First Take

And a view from the side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Érika García/CNET
10
of 22
Read First Take

Sony has slimmed down the bezels and body to stick to today's design trends.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
11
of 22
Read First Take

It has a new one-handed software option, similar to what you see on other Android phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
12
of 22
Read First Take

Here's that wireless charging support.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
13
of 22
Read First Take

Enjoy more pictures in the next few slides.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
14
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Érika García/CNET
15
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
16
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
17
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
18
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
19
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
20
of 22
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sony
21
of 22
Read First Take

Read all about the Sony Xperia XZ3's specs, price and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
22
of 22
Read First Take
Now Reading

Sony Xperia XZ3 looks surprising in dark green and red

Up Next

Behold the Acer Predator Thronos gaming chair

Latest Stories

Tesla's HR boss on leave of absence as Elon Musk makes waves, report says

Tesla's HR boss on leave of absence as Elon Musk makes waves, report says

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
Fornite season 5, week 8 challenges and how to solve them

Fornite season 5, week 8 challenges and how to solve them

by
You can buy Google's $50 set of Titan security keys now

You can buy Google's $50 set of Titan security keys now

by
Scientists want to coax asteroids closer and dig out their minerals

Scientists want to coax asteroids closer and dig out their minerals

by
EA is donating $1 million to families of the Jacksonville victims

EA is donating $1 million to families of the Jacksonville victims

by