Sony Xperia XZ3 looks surprising in dark green and red

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is a high-end Android handset that'll run on Android Pie, Google's latest operating system.
Sony has piled on the features to make the Xperia XZ3 rival the Galaxy S9.
For instance, you get a 6-inch OLED display.
There's a (single) 19-megapixel camera on the back, which uses Sony's celebrated sensors and image processing that promises to keep noise to a minimum. Sorry, no artfully blurry portrait shots if that's what you're after.
The glossy phone comes in white, black, forest green and Bordeaux red.
The XZ3 supports wireless charging, and it's water-resistant.
You'll be able to shoot super-slow-motion video at a higher quality than with many other phones.
Sony has slimmed down the bezels and body to stick to today's design trends.
It has a new one-handed software option, similar to what you see on other Android phones.
Here's that wireless charging support.
Read all about the Sony Xperia XZ3's specs, price and more.