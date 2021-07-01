/>

Sony Xperia 1 III hides its artsy side under a black facade

This is what a $1,300 phone looks like.

Sarah Tew, Patrick Holland
Sony Xperia 1 III
With a state-of-the-art telephoto lens made up of tiny moving lenses that can switch between two focal lengths, 5G support for the US, and a first-of-its-kind 4K high refresh-rate display, the Sony Xperia 1 III aims to be the perfect phone for creative types.

Read more: Sony Xperia 1 III in-depth review.

Sony Xperia 1 III
The $1,300 phone packs a camera system that takes wonderful photos and videos.

Sony Xperia 1 III
Here's a view from the side.

Sony Xperia 1 III
It runs Android 11.

Sony Xperia 1 III
On the front of the Xperia 1 III is a 6.5-inch 4K display. It's fantastic indoors and the colors look amazing. 

Sony Xperia 1 III
If you're into manual controls or taking a more cinematic approach to capturing videos with your phone the Cinema Pro app is for you.

Sony Xperia 1 III
The display can be set to 60Hz or 120Hz, which makes animations, scrolling and gaming look smooth.

Sony Xperia 1 III
On the back are three cameras: a main 12-megapixel wide angle camera with a larger sensor for better low-light performance, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a variable lens.

Sony Xperia 1 III
The variable telephoto lens is a remarkable achievement, but it's a questionable benefit overall. Despite taking up less room, it doesn't make the phone any cheaper.

Sony Xperia 1 III
On the left is the Xperia 1 II and on the right is the Xperia 1 III.

Sony Xperia 1 III
Here's another shot of the phone siblings with the Xperia 1 II on the left and the Xperia 1 III on the right.

Sony Xperia 1 III
Continue to swipe through to see more photos of the Sony Xperia 1 III.

Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III
