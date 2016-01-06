CNET también está disponible en español.

The Sony PSH-X500 features an onboard phono preamp with a USB output and can output natively in Sony's DSD format.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The cabinet is constructed of MDF rather than plastic.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Sony PSH-X500 features an aluminum platter and a 5mm-thick rubber mat.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The turntable is marketed as "hi-res" though this is only in terms of its digital output. All record players are arguably "hi-res" analog.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Sony comes bundled with a phono cartridge.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The adjustable counterweight enables users to change out the included cartridge and dial in the correct weight.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The turntable comes with an anti-skate dial.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
No more lifting the platter off to change the speed the PSH-X500 comes with a handy dial.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Sony PSH-X500 USB turntable goes back to the future (pictures)

