Sony KDL-32BX330 (pictures)

Designwise, the Sony KDL-32BX330 is not an attention grabber, but it won't look out of place in any living space. It doesn't have any features to speak of, but if you're looking to use this as an accompaniment to a gaming console, you'll get all the connected features you want right there.
Picture quality was OK for the money, with only the Samsung EH4000 giving a standout performance at this price. Shadow detail and off-axis viewing are the set's best qualities with color and black levels a little bit "off." I wouldn't feel disappointed if I dropped money on this TV, not like I would if I had chosen the LG 32CS460, but the Samsung is definitely the better TV.
For a long time, the TCL L40FHDF12TA was the most popular TV on Amazon, and while it wasn't much in the picture department it was cheap. You want to know what? The Sony is both cheaper and it performs better.
The Sony may not have had the blackest blacks, but shadow detail was reasonable, and certainly head and shoulders above that of the LG 32CS460. Color vibrancy is good, but the colors themselves aren't entirely accurate.