Sony E- and S-Series Walkman photos

The new E-Series (in red) and S-Series Walkmans chill out on a desk at CNET. We could do without the black plastic frame around the screens--not sure why exactly, but we're not too fond of this look.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The playback screen for the new Walkmans is the same as in the past, with a plethora of information including song data and album art. There's also an option to view full-screen album art during playback.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The E-Series Walkman has a true two-tone design, with a glossy back top and metallic-looking bottom (though it is constructed entirely out of plastic). The S-Series is dominated by a single color and has a higher-quality look and feel.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
We're happy to see that Sony has elected to include a standard mini-USB port for syncing and charging--on the E-Series, at least. The S-Series continues to use Sony's proprietary port and will retain compatibility with speaker docks made for Walkmans.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The E- and S-Series Walkmans get a hand modeling for the camera.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The new S-Series Walkman is considerably larger than its predecessor, in part to accommodate its bigger (2.3-inch) screen and dual external speakers.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
Hey Mickey, you're so fine! You're so fine you blow my mind! Hey, Mickey! Control pad? Mickey Mouse head? You decide.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The side of the S-Series features a dedicated hold switch and volume rocker, along with a toggle that switches between headphone and speaker modes.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The E-Series Walkman is noticeably more compact--similar in size to the previous generation S-Series--and has a smaller screen (and price) to match.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
On the right spine of the player, you'll find a dedicated hold switch and volume rocker.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
The Walkmans check out the competition. Poor little Nano got double-teamed...that hardly seems fair.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
It looks like the Nano came out on top in the end, though. It's significantly thinner than the Walkmans.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
Sony E- and S-Series Walkman photos

