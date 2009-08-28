Sony E- and S-Series Walkman photos

The playback screen for the new Walkmans is the same as in the past, with a plethora of information including song data and album art. There's also an option to view full-screen album art during playback.
The E-Series Walkman has a true two-tone design, with a glossy back top and metallic-looking bottom (though it is constructed entirely out of plastic). The S-Series is dominated by a single color and has a higher-quality look and feel.
We're happy to see that Sony has elected to include a standard mini-USB port for syncing and charging--on the E-Series, at least. The S-Series continues to use Sony's proprietary port and will retain compatibility with speaker docks made for Walkmans.