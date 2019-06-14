Some robot vacuums have a better sense of direction than others

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • robot-vac-lab-pics-1
  • robot-vac-lab-pics-9
  • robot-vac-lab-pics-5
  • robot-vac-lab-pics-2
  • robot-vac-lab-pics-8
  • robot-vac-lab-pics-3
  • robot-vac-group-shot-1
  • eufy-black-nav
  • deebot500-cov
  • irobot-roomba-i7-nav
  • i7-cov
  • neato-botvac-d6-connected-nav
  • neato-botvac-d6-connected-cov
  • electrolux-pure-i9-nav
  • electrolux-pure-i9-cov

Meet our robot vacuum test room

Say hello to our robot vacuum test room. Inside it are objects that might look a little odd, but they're designed to simulate furniture and obstacles a robot will encounter in the real world.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 15

A room with robots in view

We watch what robot vacuums do inside the test room closely.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 15

Eye in the sky

A camera captures robot vacuum activity from the ceiling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 15

Like furniture, sort of

Shown here is a structure that mimics table and chair legs. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 15

Robotic reactions

Robot vacuums interact with these objects as if they're real furniture.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 15

Empty but solid

This box imitates the outline of a living room cabinet or side table. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 15

Robots, robots, robots

To break in our new test room, we ran nine robot vacuum models across its floor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 15

Random navigation

Basic robot vacuums equipped with merely collision and proximity sensors, such as the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max, bounced around our test room randomly without covering the entire floor space. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
8
of 15

Random coverage

The Ecovacs Deebot 500 is another robot vacuum with basic, random navigation. You can see here it covered our test floors inconsistently. These vacuums also tend to run for a long time.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
9
of 15

Optical navigation

The iRobot Roomba i7 Plus carved out this pattern while cleaning our test room floor using optical navigation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
10
of 15

Optical coverage

Robot vacuums with optical sensors and real time mapping tend to be faster and cover floors better. This is the coverage are we logged for the iRobot Roomba i7 Plus.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
11
of 15

LIDAR SLAM navigation

Equipped with a LIDAR laser navigation and mapping system, the Neato Botvac D6 Connected followed a precise path through our robot vacuum test room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
12
of 15

LIDAR SLAM coverage

The Neato Botvac D6 Connected robot vacuum used its laser LIDAR system and SLAM algorithm to good effect. It offered swift clean times, and plenty of floor coverage.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
13
of 15

Hybrid sensor navigation

The Electrolux Pure i9 vacuum uses a hybrid navigation and sensor system. Even so its path definitely missed areas of our test room floor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
14
of 15

Hybrid coverage

The Electrolux Pure i9 coverage of our test room had plenty of gaps.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
15
of 15
Now Reading

Some robot vacuums have a better sense of direction than others

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

The new iPod Touch is worth buying just for iOS

The new iPod Touch is worth buying just for iOS

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
What happened to VR at E3 2019? A quiet showing for virtual things

What happened to VR at E3 2019? A quiet showing for virtual things

by
US Open 2019: How to watch Tiger Woods golf at Pebble Beach live without cable

US Open 2019: How to watch Tiger Woods golf at Pebble Beach live without cable

by
YouTube TV has turned into a premium solution for cord-cutters

YouTube TV has turned into a premium solution for cord-cutters

by