CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Kohler's Smart Home Experience Lab in Kohler, WI, is set up to demonstrate its entire suite of new connected bathroom and kitchen products.
The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is the anchor product. It has a built-in Alexa speaker. Every other bathroom product in the collection communicates with Alexa using the Kohler Konnect mobile app.
Fortunately, you can mute the Alexa microphone on the mirror.
This PerfectFill tub design is just a concept. It could look different when it ships later this year.
You can set the tub's temperature and water fill level through the Kohler app or with voice commands
Kohler's line of DTV showers have been on the market for years, but this is the first one with app connectivity and voice command support.
The in-wall controller will look familiar to anyone that already owns a DTV shower. Current owners will be able to add the connectivity features via an upgrade accessory.
The app will let you set the shower temperature and set up profiles with your preferred settings. Then you can queue up your profile via a voice command.
The app also lets you monitor usage stats.
The Numi smart toilet is also an existing product line that's getting connectivity.
It has fore and aft bidet features, you can flush with a voice command and even use the app to raise and lower the seat, hands-free.
The in-wall control for the Numi toilet.
The Sensate faucet is an existing hands-free design that's also getting a connectivity update.
The motion sensor in the Sensate lets you run it hands-free.
You can also use the app or a voice command to tell the faucet to dispense a specific volume of water or to run at a certain temperature.
The faucet will work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.