Kohler's Smart Home Experience Lab in Kohler, WI, is set up to demonstrate its entire suite of new connected bathroom and kitchen products.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is the anchor product. It has a built-in Alexa speaker. Every other bathroom product in the collection communicates with Alexa using the Kohler Konnect mobile app.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Fortunately, you can mute the Alexa microphone on the mirror.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This PerfectFill tub design is just a concept. It could look different when it ships later this year.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You can set the tub's temperature and water fill level through the Kohler app or with voice commands

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Kohler's line of DTV showers have been on the market for years, but this is the first one with app connectivity and voice command support.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The in-wall controller will look familiar to anyone that already owns a DTV shower. Current owners will be able to add the connectivity features via an upgrade accessory.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The app will let you set the shower temperature and set up profiles with your preferred settings. Then you can queue up your profile via a voice command.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The app also lets you monitor usage stats.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Numi smart toilet is also an existing product line that's getting connectivity. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has fore and aft bidet features, you can flush with a voice command and even use the app to raise and lower the seat, hands-free.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The in-wall control for the Numi toilet.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Sensate faucet is an existing hands-free design that's also getting a connectivity update.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The motion sensor in the Sensate lets you run it hands-free.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You can also use the app or a voice command to tell the faucet to dispense a specific volume of water or to run at a certain temperature.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The faucet will work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Kohler is taking your entire bathroom online

