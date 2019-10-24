SimpliSafe's smart lock is about as easy to install as it gets

SimpliSafe Smart Lock

Here's a look at SimpliSafe's new smart lock. Available in three colors (white, black, and white with a bronze thumbturn) it's one of the slimmest locks of its kind, and at $99, the price is pretty lean, too (at least, if you're an existing SimpliSafe user -- for now, it only works if you have a SimpliSafe system to pair it with).

SimpliSafe's lock runs on four AA batteries and features one of the easiest installations of any smart lock I've ever tested. Scroll through this gallery for a step-by-step look at the process.