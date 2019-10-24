SimpliSafe's smart lock is about as easy to install as it gets

Here's a look at SimpliSafe's new smart lock. Available in three colors (white, black, and white with a bronze thumbturn) it's one of the slimmest locks of its kind, and at $99, the price is pretty lean, too (at least, if you're an existing SimpliSafe user -- for now, it only works if you have a SimpliSafe system to pair it with).
SimpliSafe's lock runs on four AA batteries and features one of the easiest installations of any smart lock I've ever tested. Scroll through this gallery for a step-by-step look at the process.
It's important to know that you need to have an existing SimpliSafe security system with a keypad and an interactive monitoring plan in order to use this lock. That plan costs $25 per month, so the lock is really only worth it if you're interested in the security system, too.
Next, you should know that the SimpliSafe Smart Lock is designed to work with standard, single cylinder deadbolts. If your door uses a mortise lock or an apartment-style lock like the one pictured there in the instructions, then this lock isn't for you.
SimpliSafe's lock is actually just a motorized thumbturn that works with your existing deadbolt and replaces the existing thumbturn on the inside of your door. So, to start with the install, you'll stick this piece of blue tape over the exterior of your deadbolt to hold it in place while you remove the interior.
Removing that interior thumbturn is pretty easy. Just grab a Phillips-head screwdriver and unscrew the two screws that bolt it to the exterior of the lock through the deadbolt in the center (and note that if you hadn't taped the exterior of the lock in place, it might have clunked to the ground at this point).
Hang onto those screws, by the way -- we'll be putting them right back in just a minute.
Specifically, we'll use those screws to fix this metal mounting plate against the door in place of the old thumbturn. You'll find it ready to go on the back of the SimpliSafe thumbturn, and you'll need to remove it.
From there, take those two screws and screw them back in, bolting the mounting plate against the door like this (and make sure to put the side that says "THIS SIDE TO DOOR," you know, against the door).
You can pair the lock to your existing SimpliSafe system using the system's keypad. Just make sure you've updated it to the latest firmware, then look for "Lock" in the section adding new devices. Follow the instructions from there and you'll be all set.
Next, go ahead and take the tape off of the exterior of the deadbolt and find a spot for the keypad. It has a peel-off backing that lets you stick it wherever you like, and it also comes with mounting screws if you'd prefer a sturdier approach. To activate it, just pull a little tab out of the side to activate the battery.
From there, you'll be able to use your normal SimpliSafe system code to simultaneously unlock the lock and disarm the alarm.
You'll be able to control the lock via the SimpliSafe app. Just tap the little icon next to the name you've given it to lock or unlock the door. You can also tell the system how you want the lock to behave when you switch between modes, or set it to lock automatically after set period of time.
Code management
In addition to the Master PIN, you can also choose a duress PIN that deactivates the system but silently tells the police that you need help, a nice feature for nightmare scenarios where someone might be forcing you to unlock the door or turn off the alarm against your will. You can also assign up to four person-specific codes for friends and family members. You'll be able to use those to track who's coming in from the app's timeline.
Works with Alexa and Google
SimpliSafe systems work with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can't use those integrations to lock the SimpliSafe lock on its own, but you can ask your assistant of choice to arm the system. If you've set the deadbolt to lock when the system is armed, then it'll lock when you arm the system with your voice, too.
