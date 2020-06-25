Show Us Yours: CNET readers' old tech

CNET is celebrating its 25th anniversary and we've asked our readers to submit photos of their old tech. Check out these old gems that have come through so far; reminisce and marvel about how far technology has progressed. Enjoy!
Got some classic tech pics stashed away? We'd love to add them to this gallery! Please submit them here. Thank you!
This is an original Nikon F. Introduced in 1957, this camera was the first 35mm SLR system to be widely adopted by professional photographers, especially photojournalists covering the Vietnam War and NASA astronauts.
During the Vietnam war, my dad used this camera in his F-4 Phantom to photograph combat. In peacetime, he used his camera to photograph my brothers and me as babies. As an adult, I used this same camera to photograph my children's early stages. Now my children are 26 and 23, and I still have this camera, which still works.
The Hewlett-Packard Calculator model HP97 was made from 1975 to 1982. These early programmable calculators revolutionized science and engineering in the days before the PC. This model was the desktop printing version of the handheld HP-67 and used small magnetic cards to store programs. It reminds me of my college days and my first job where we used these to check our computer programs.
The November 1977 HP45 was the first powerful scientific calculator and the beginning of the digital revolution. As a physics and chemistry double major, I proudly wore this on the belt of my Levi's for three years during college. They were $395 in 1977, but my sister was a nuclear missile engineer, and I got it for about $275, or $1,600 in today's dollars.
It came in this nice box and, as you can see, a little spiral notebook with the table to physical constant switch every that physics student needs.
I loved my Olympus OM-4 because it was so compact -- the photo shows it next to my current Nikon D850. I also had an OM-1, which survived a plane crash into a lake in 1978, and an OM-2, which my daughter accidentally left in a taxi in Cairo a few years later. Of course, we expect, and get, more from our cameras these days, but I do miss the compactness.
This Motorola "bag" phone from the early 1990s was sometimes referred to as a "brick", and it weighed almost as much. But as a pediatrician on call, I could attend soccer games and other activities away from a good old landline.
This is my 1991 Gateway 2000 386/33C computer (the "C" means this innovative Intel CPU had an on-board cache). The 33MHz clock speed was premium stuff.
Over the years, my cherished Gateway has been upgraded to an Intel 486, and then all the way to a Pentium 66. It now contains three 40 MB IDE hard disc drives and it sports an operating system that was eventually upgraded all the way to Windows 9.
I also added a high-performance graphics card, with a full 4MB of VRAM. I swapped out the original 5-inch floppy drive for a 3-inch floppy, and added a CD-ROM, which itself was upgraded twice. On the bottom right is a newfangled Zip drive.
I have fond memories of this Nikon N60, BlackBerry Q10, Kenwood CD player DPC-X802 and Canon IXUS Z70. I used them in my travels across Saudi Arabia, Europe and the USA. They provided many fond memories and entertainment over the past 25 years.
The Aerius Radiation Free Feature Phone on Microsoft Platform -- 1998
This phone antenna by Aerius is designed to direct the SAR away from the user and prevent cancer. The technology extends the range and battery life. Unfortunately, the antenna is 7MM high and smartphones are too thin.
It was the first tablet I used when working in a mobile setting. It had Windows 98 with USB, a floppy drive, serial ports, handwriting recognition and PCMCIA slots for networking. What more could a techie want?
Apple iPod (1st gen) -- 2001 and iPod (4th gen) 2005
The original 5GB Apple iPod from 2001 is on the left next to a later 30GB (4th generation) model with a color display from 2005. I don't use them anymore, but I charge them yearly and both still work. Compared to my iPhone, these are reminders of where we've been.