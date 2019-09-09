The 10 best Dreamcast games

10. Jet Set Radio

On the 20th anniversary of the Sega Dreamcast's North American release, we look back at its best games. Read more of our treasured Dreamcast memories here.

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Smilebit

Why it's on this list:

I still listen to that soundtrack. It's still incredible.



The art style is still cooler than 99 percent of games released these days.



Fantastic level design motivated you to find new ways to pull off incredible tricks.



Where can I play this today?

Xbox One, PC.

Originally published Dec. 1, 2018.

Update, Sept. 9, 2019: Adds North American release date.

Read the article