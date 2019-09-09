The 10 best Dreamcast games

2. Phantasy Star Online
Publisher: Sega
Developer: Sonic Team
Why it's on the list:
A fantastic RPG even beyond the MMO aspect.
Online worked great -- when the servers were up.
Fun and meaningful character progression.
Before World of Warcraft, this was the best realized version of playing D&D with your friends from across the country.
The futuristic-medieval aesthetic was strong.
Where can I play it today?
Not natively on any modern devices. Phantasy Star Online 2 (that's where this screenshot's from) is currently available for PS4, Switch, PC, iOS and Android, but only in Japan.
