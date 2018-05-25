CNET también está disponible en español.

Every year a set of highly esteemed interior designers turn a luxury Manhattan home into an exhibition of fine furnishings, art and technology. Launched in 1973, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House raises money for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which funds after school and enrichment programs for New York City children.

The Show House receives as many as 15,000 guests annually, with tickets priced at $40 for entry.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
1
of 71

This year, the location for the showcase is a massive 15,000 square-foot, six-story townhouse on 110 East 76th St off of Park Avenue in Manhattan. The townhouse is on the market for $51 million and features eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, lounges, dining areas, a salon, library, sitting rooms, a home-entertainment space, spa room and a living room or two, as well as outdoor spaces on the ground and top floors.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
2
of 71

Philips is one of the sponsors and was showing off some of its Hue lighting products. The folks from Philips gave as us a tour, which started with the lighting outside the entrance which could be remotely controlled.   

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
3
of 71

I started with designer Brian del Toro showing what he'd done using Hue lighting in his take on a modern, feminine bedroom. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
4
of 71

One of the sitting rooms led to a dressing room and bathroom. I photographed everything with an iPhone X and with many of the shots I used a fisheye lens attachment from Hitcase. The lens adheres magnetically to Hitcase's new Crio case for the iPhone X.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
5
of 71

This dressing room was created by designer Marcia Tucker and features a custom built mirror with strips of Philips Hue-controllable LED lighting integrated into it. You can see how you -- and your clothes -- look in different lighting conditions.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
6
of 71

I'm guessing these look great in any light.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
7
of 71

Music throughout the home was controlled by Crestron tablets.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
8
of 71

Marcia Tucker also did this bathroom. This is the toilet area -- and yes, that's a sculpture. No toilet area should be without one.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
9
of 71

That's a cozy-looking bathtub.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 71

Here's a wider shot of the bathroom...

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
11
of 71

...and a better angle on that toilet. Just pause for a moment and take it in.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 71

You can really never have too many hourglasses.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
13
of 71

More bric-a-brac.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
14
of 71

Next, I went upstairs.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
15
of 71

On the top floor there's a spa area/relaxation space with a massage table on one side. The room was designed by Charles Pavarini (Pavarini Design).

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
16
of 71

Sooth lavender lighting.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
17
of 71

Ceiling speakers for music.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
18
of 71

There's an outdoor space attached to the spa room.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
19
of 71

The chairs are real, the grass on them isn't (you don't have to trim them). 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
20
of 71

A look back at the spa from outside.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
21
of 71

I headed back downstairs.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
22
of 71

This lounge has some stylized clips of Bond movies playing in a loop. The room was designed by BA Torrey.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
23
of 71

Here's a wider look.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
24
of 71

I prefer not to be quoted if I'm wrong, but don't quote me on that.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
25
of 71

The thermostat, one of several wall-mounted touchscreen gadgets scattered throughout. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
26
of 71

A wet bar is attached to the lounge. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
27
of 71

This isn't the only bar in the house -- and this one comes complete with a portrait by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of President Obama.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
28
of 71

Take a dizzying look down the stairwell.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
29
of 71

This was a very cool drawing room designed by Philip Mitchell.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
30
of 71

The artwork was interesting.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
31
of 71

Van Gogh for people who can't afford it.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
32
of 71

Brings back my youth.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
33
of 71

The chair looked comfortable but I didn't sit in it.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
34
of 71

Flasks. They're the hourglasses of drink receptacles.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
35
of 71

Backgammon never looked so inviting. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
36
of 71

On the board.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
37
of 71

Who would name their dog Jacob?

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
38
of 71

Guest bedroom by Katie Ridder.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
39
of 71

Salon in yellow hues by Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson (Drake/Anderson). 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
40
of 71

A light fixture fit for a knight.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
41
of 71

This sculpture reminded me of Invasion of the Body Snatchers for some reason.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
42
of 71

The stairwells were a bit of shock to the system. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
43
of 71

Man in the mirror.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
44
of 71

There is an elevator in the townhouse. This elevator landing leads to another wet bar and pantry. Wesley Moon designed all three.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
45
of 71

The wet bar.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
46
of 71

From another angle.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
47
of 71

There's a little sitting area near the bar.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
48
of 71

Behold, the pantry.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
49
of 71

I'm not sure what the screen was on the wall but the other thing is a dumbwaiter. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
50
of 71

Closer on the dumbwaiter. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
51
of 71

And now we're inside the dumbwaiter.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
52
of 71

The back of the pantry had some interesting artwork. 

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
53
of 71

Back to the stairs. Sasha Bikoff was the designer behind this area.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
54
of 71

This is a combination dining room/library by designer Barbara Ostrom.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
55
of 71

This is the library part.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
56
of 71

And this is the dining room.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
57
of 71

The table is set.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
58
of 71

More stairwell art, created by kids.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET
59
of 71

Same art from another angle as I head down to the ground floor.

Published: / Photo: David Carnoy/CNET