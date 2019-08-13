See the Perseid meteor shower make a celestial scene worldwide

Cameras were pointed skyward around the world Monday night as the 2019 Perseid meteor shower peaked. The Perseids are one of the most consistently spectacular showers of the year, producing dozens of meteoroid trails, like this one captured from Tucson, Arizona, by photographer Eliot Herman. Keep clicking through the gallery for more pretty Perseids from around the globe.
"At 9:05 p.m., early meteors as the radiant moves above the horizon can be elongated Earth-grazers as this one," says Herman. "Even under bright moonlight this Earth-grazer had vivid color characteristic of the Perseids."
Even as dawn broke during the Perseids' peak Aug. 13, the meteors were still doing their thing, as they'll continue to do for a few more weeks, albeit a little less frequently than they did Monday and Tuesday. Keep your eyes on the sky!