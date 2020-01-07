See the latest and greatest Alexa gadgets from CES 2020

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Rivian Amazon OGI

Electric carmaker Rivian will build Alexa support into its upcoming vehicles. Voice commands won't be limited to navigation, music and phone calls either. Alexa will be able to do things like pop the trunk, open windows and control the AC too.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

Weber's Connect Smart Grilling Hub is no basic pit thermometer. The Hub pairs wirelessly with your phone, and guides you through entire cooks. The Hub also monitors grill and meat temperatures in real time. 

Kwikset Halo Touch

The Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Lock stores up to 100 fingerprints. It also works with Alexa so you can lock up with a quick voice command. 

Ring Access Controller Pro

The Ring Access Controller Pro brings smarts and Alexa support to motorized gates. It also has to be hardwired by a professional installer. 

Ring Smart Lighting Solar

Ring's latest outdoor lights are solar powered. And as Ring is an Amazon company, they enjoy support for Alexa.

Ring Smart LED Bulbs

Ring's weather-resistant LED bulbs were also on-hand at CES. 

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini announced that some of its supercars will have Alexa integration. One is the Huracan Evo. It costs a little more than that smart light bulb.

Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera

This $199 weather-resistant security camera from Abode has a unique design that can be hardwired via existing doorbell wires or plugged into an outlet with the included power adapter. 

Kohler Moxie Shower Head

Kohler plans to revamp its smart showerhead line in 2020 with the addition of a new model. It will come with built-in audio from Harman Kardon. It's also waterproof, and tuned to cancel out water noise. The speaker uses Bluetooth and has its own app separate from the Kohler Konnect app to custom tweak audio. 

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi

TP-Link's new lineup of Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 wireless routers work with Alexa. Voice commands will let you control network settings and guest access. 

D-Link COVR X1872

D-Link's COVR X1872 is a new two-piece mesh router system. It supports fast new Wi-Fi 6, plus voice controls via Alexa or Google Assistant that'll let you turn on the guest network or pause the internet to a group of devices.

CookingPal Julia

The Julia appliance can weigh, chop, steam and more. It comes with a custom 8-inch smart display with a digital recipe book, and appliance controls to help Julia make your meal. Once you've selected the recipe and added the ingredients, the Julia does the rest. 

Originally published earlier this week.

