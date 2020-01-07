See the latest and greatest Alexa gadgets from CES 2020

Electric carmaker Rivian will build Alexa support into its upcoming vehicles. Voice commands won't be limited to navigation, music and phone calls either. Alexa will be able to do things like pop the trunk, open windows and control the AC too.
Weber's Connect Smart Grilling Hub is no basic pit thermometer. The Hub pairs wirelessly with your phone, and guides you through entire cooks. The Hub also monitors grill and meat temperatures in real time.
Kohler plans to revamp its smart showerhead line in 2020 with the addition of a new model. It will come with built-in audio from Harman Kardon. It's also waterproof, and tuned to cancel out water noise. The speaker uses Bluetooth and has its own app separate from the Kohler Konnect app to custom tweak audio.
D-Link's COVR X1872 is a new two-piece mesh router system. It supports fast new Wi-Fi 6, plus voice controls via Alexa or Google Assistant that'll let you turn on the guest network or pause the internet to a group of devices.
The Julia appliance can weigh, chop, steam and more. It comes with a custom 8-inch smart display with a digital recipe book, and appliance controls to help Julia make your meal. Once you've selected the recipe and added the ingredients, the Julia does the rest.