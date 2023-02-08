See the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Camera in Action

Compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra has a 200-megapixel camera and other improvements that enhance color, dynamic range, autofocus and low-light performance.

Unless otherwise specified, the photos in this article were taken at the default 12-megapixel resolution because the 200-megapixel files are too large to display here. But you can still see the other aforementioned improvements, even at this lower resolution.

This photo taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra is crisp and has great detail and shadowing. The color is punchy, but it looks a bit brighter then it did in real life.