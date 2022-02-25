/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
See the Galaxy S22's New Camera in Action

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have an improved 50-megapixel main camera sensor. Take a look at the sample images below, which were taken on the Galaxy S22 during my review.

lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Lisa Eadicicco
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo

Lisa Eadicicco

See full bio
galaxy-s22-main-lens-rooftop-view
1 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Main Lens

This photo was taken with the Galaxy S22's 50-megapixel main lens.

galaxy-s22-green-bush-main-camera
2 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Main Lens

This close-up of a bush was taken with the Galaxy S22's main lens. It's pretty crisp and the branches near the edge of the photo are detailed. 

galaxy-s22-bar
3 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Main Lens

Here's a photo of a street corner taken with the Galaxy S22's main lens.

galaxy-s22-bar-ultrawide
4 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Ultrawide Lens

And here's that same photo taken with the ultrawide lens for comparison's sake.

galaxy-s22-low-light-photo-cat
5 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Main Lens, Low Light

This photo of my cat, Oscar, was taken in my apartment with all of the lights turned off. The Galaxy S22 did a pretty good job of brightening the scene and preserving detail. 

galaxy-s22-zoom-lens-plant-fixture
6 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Telephoto Lens

This photo was taken with the telephoto lens on the Galaxy S22. It's detailed and has good contrast.

galaxy-s22-3x-zoom-bridge
7 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Telephoto Lens (3X)

This photo was taken on a New York rooftop with the Galaxy S22's telephoto lens. You can see the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in the distance. 

galaxy-s22-sticky-ball-zoom
8 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Telephoto Lens (10X)

This photo was taken with the Galaxy S22's telephoto lens at a 10x zoom: You can clearly see the spikes even though this photo was taken at a distance. 

galaxy-s22-street-sign-more-zoom
9 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Telephoto Lens (30X)

The Galaxy S22 can digitally zoom up to 30x, which is closer than many competing phones. But as you can see, images taken at 30x aren't usually sharp. 

galaxy-s22-selfie
10 of 10 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy S22 -- Selfie Camera

The Galaxy S22 has a 10-megapixel front camera that takes colorful and crisp selfies. But it's not as sharp as the Galaxy S21 FE's 32-megapixel front camera, which you can read more about in our comparison

Check out our full Galaxy S22 review for more details about the new phone and its cameras. 

