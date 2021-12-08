/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
See the Amazon Halo View, the company's first fitness tracker with a screen

The Amazon Halo View has a color touchscreen for viewing health statistics, the time and other data, making it more useful than the original Halo band.

Lisa Eadicicco
Amazon Halo View
The Amazon Halo View has an AMOLED color touchscreen, meaning you can check your health stats without opening the Halo app.

Swiping to the left or right of the home screen will pull up statistics like your activity points. 

And your heart rate. 

But the app is still a big part of the experience. It's where you'll get deeper insights about your health data, workout routines and other tips. 

The Halo View comes with a one-year subscription to Halo, but after that you'll have to pay $4 per month to get the full experience.

You can also set timers, alarms and stopwatches on the Halo View. 

You can start a workout from the wrist, although Amazon's selection of exercise modes is more limited than Fitbit's and Apple's. 

In addition to the time, the Halo View displays icons showing progress toward your goals on the home screen. 

The screen is bright enough to see clearly outdoors, although text messages look a bit small. 

The Halo View also has decent battery life. I still have a sliver of juice left on my fifth day of use, but Amazon estimates it should last for up to seven days. 

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Halo View. 

