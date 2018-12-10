CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Sanho's HyperDrive USB-C Hub lets you plug a profusion of cables into a 2018 iPad Pro. It's not pretty, but it's useful, and it brings the iPad a step closer to an ordinary laptop.
Sanho's $99 HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro has six ports: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD Card, Micro SD Card, and 3.5mm audio.
The Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro from the rear.
Sanho's HyperDrive USB-C Hub doesn't get in the way of Apple's external keyboard for the iPad Pro.
The Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub has a bracket that keeps it securely attached to the iPad Pro. The bracket is removable for attaching to Macs or other USB-C-capable devices.
Sanho's HyperDrive USB-C Hub offers utility that sullies the sleek look of the iPad Pro.
Sanho's HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro is about the same thickness as the 2018 iPad Pro.
Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub's USB-C port can accept USB-C devices or the iPad Pro's charging cable.
The Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub attaches to an iPad Pro's USB-C port.
The mounting bracket on the Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub is particularly useful for stabilizing it when you have a bulky HDMI cable plugged into the iPad Pro.