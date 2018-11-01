See photos from the iPhone XR and Pixel 3

Like earlier Apple phones, the iPhone XR has portrait mode built in to create bokeh (background blur). But because the phone only has one rear lens, it generates the effect through software. Here's a portrait shot taken on the iPhone standing close to my subject.
And here again on the iPhone XR when you stand at the same distance from your subject as the Pixel 3. The reason this looks so far away is because the XR has a 26mm wide-angle lens rather than a 28mm. You get more of the background in your shot, but for a more pleasing portrait composition you need to come in a bit closer to your subject as in the first image in this series.
The Pixel 3 lets you take portrait mode photos with background blur on just about any subject, including dogs. The iPhone XR only generates its portrait mode on humans when using the default camera app. Some third-party apps such as Halide do let you take portrait mode photos on the XR on nonhuman subjects.