CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Innerexile's ThunderMag magnetic connector works with Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and cables.
The 24 connections inside the two halves of the ThunderMag connector are joined with magnets that snap together.
The Innerexile ThunderMag magnetic connector is considerably thicker than the side of this MacBook Pro.
Yes, Innerexile ThunderMag works on the iPad Pro's USB-C port.
Innerexile's ThunderMag magnetic connector works will remind MacBook customers of Apple's older MagSafe technology, but it works with both Thunderbolt and USB-C devices, too, not just power cables.
Stiff cables are more likely to detach the ThunderMag.
Innerexile sells its ThunderMag accessory as a pair or as individual male or female elements.