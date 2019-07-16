CNET también está disponible en español.

Innerexile's ThunderMag magnetic connector works with Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and cables.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
The 24 connections inside the two halves of the ThunderMag connector are joined with magnets that snap together.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
The Innerexile ThunderMag magnetic connector is considerably thicker than the side of this MacBook Pro.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
Yes, Innerexile ThunderMag works on the iPad Pro's USB-C port.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
Innerexile's ThunderMag magnetic connector works will remind MacBook customers of Apple's older MagSafe technology, but it works with both Thunderbolt and USB-C devices, too, not just power cables.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
Stiff cables are more likely to detach the ThunderMag.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
Innerexile sells its ThunderMag accessory as a pair or as individual male or female elements.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
