E3, the annual June video game show, was canceled this year due to coronavirus, but we haven't pushed pause on gaming. In fact, video games have helped us survive long shelter-in-place and social distancing orders.
Although we haven't been able to show off our video game cosplay -- in person anyway. This look back at past E3s helps tide us over till next year.
Discuss: See amazing cosplay spotted at E3 over the years
