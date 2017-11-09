Secure your smart home with Nest's DIY alarm system

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Nest Guard hub pictured is the brains of the $499 Nest Secure alarm system.
The system is currently only available in the United States. At the current exchange rate, $499 converts to roughly £380 and AU$650.
The Guard has an 85-decibel siren, a keypad for arming and disarming and an LED ring that alerts you to the system's status.
Enter your 6-digit PIN code to arm and disarm your Nest Secure.
You can also arm and disarm with a Nest Tag key fob.
Just tap a Tag gently on the top of the Guard to arm or disarm.
The system also comes with two Detect sensors. Use them as open/close sensors on doors or windows, or simply as motion sensors when attached to a wall.
Nest's secure system integrates with Nest Cams.
You can adjust settings and check on your system remotely from the Nest app for Android and iPhone.
Nest is bringing optional professional monitoring (via Moni) and cellular backup (via T-Mobile) to the Secure system, but they aren't available yet.