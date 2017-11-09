Secure your smart home with Nest's DIY alarm system

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Nest Guard hub pictured is the brains of the $499 Nest Secure alarm system.

The system is currently only available in the United States. At the current exchange rate, $499 converts to roughly £380 and AU$650.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

The Guard has an 85-decibel siren, a keypad for arming and disarming and an LED ring that alerts you to the system's status.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Enter your 6-digit PIN code to arm and disarm your Nest Secure.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

You can also arm and disarm with a Nest Tag key fob.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Just tap a Tag gently on the top of the Guard to arm or disarm.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

The system also comes with two Detect sensors. Use them as open/close sensors on doors or windows, or simply as motion sensors when attached to a wall.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Nest's secure system integrates with Nest Cams.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

You can adjust settings and check on your system remotely from the Nest app for Android and iPhone.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Nest is bringing optional professional monitoring (via Moni) and cellular backup (via T-Mobile) to the Secure system, but they aren't available yet.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review
