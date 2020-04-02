Uplifting scenes of coronavirus solidarity around the world

CNET también está disponible en español.

Iran shows international support

The coronavirus pandemic can feel frightening and overwhelming. But amid headlines about rising rates of infections and deaths, quarantines and economic hardship, it's not hard to find heartening scenes of solidarity, friendship and gratitude on large and small scales. Here are some of them. 

On March 31, the Azadi (Freedom) Tower in Tehran, Iran, lights up with flags and messages of hope in solidarity with all countries affected by the pandemic. 

This gallery first published on March 28 and will be updated with new scenes of solidarity. 

Photo:AFP via Getty
Thank you via free flowers

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota used carts on March 31 to deliver some of the 1,500 flowering spring plants donated by Bachman's Floral, Home & Garden in appreciation of health care workers' efforts. 

Photo:Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Image
A rainbow in Germany

Together with his mother Monika Kabus, young Tom paints a rainbow on the window of the family's apartment in Saarbrücken, Germany, on March 25. In the Rodenhof neighborhood of the city, families have hung rainbows painted by their kids as symbols of positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Photo:Oliver Dietze/picture alliance via Getty Images
Great Pyramid sends a message

A laser projection on the Great pyramid of Kheops at the Giza plateau outside of  Cairo reads "Stay at home, stay safe. Thanks to those keeping us safe" on March 30. 

Photo:Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
Appreciation for medical workers in Pakistan

In Lahore, Pakistan, on March 27, people hoist white flags from their rooftops to express admiration for the city's doctors and paramedics working on the front lines of the pandemic. 

Photo:Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Free toys in Rome

A man drops off goods at a collection point for toys and basic necessities on the steps of a primary school in Rome on April 2. A sign in various languages says "Chi ha metta, chi non ha prenda" (Give as you can, take as you need). 

Photo:Simona Granati/Corbis via Getty Images
London Eye lights up in thanks

The London Eye, Europe's tallest ferris wheel, lights up blue on March 26 as a show of appreciation and support for NHS staff. That evening at 8 p.m. local time, as part of the "Clap For Our Carers" campaign, people across the UK took part in a nationwide round of applause from their windows, doors, balconies and gardens to thank health care workers.

Photo:Joseph Okpako/Getty Images
Hope lights up in Switzerland

A picture taken from the Swiss alpine resort of Zermatt shows the iconic Matterhorn mountain illuminated with a message from Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter "as a sign of hope and solidarity" during the coronavirus pandemic. Hofstetter transforms buildings, monuments and landscapes all over the world into temporary works of art. Zermatt is broadcasting this message live by webcam through April 19, the deadline for action against the coronavirus in Switzerland. 

Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Private concert in Turkey

In Mersin, Turkey, on March 25, an engineering student plays guitar for an elderly couple standing on the balcony of their house. 

Photo:Mustafa Unal Uysal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Russia stands by Italy

Candles in the shape of the Italian flag light up the night outside a block of flats in Beslan, Russia, on March 28. Alongside them, a message of solidarity for Italy as it struggles against COVID-19: "Italia, siamo con te!" (Italy, we stand by you!)

Photo:Olga Smolskaya\TASS via Getty Images
Poland shows support for France

On March 26, the Kladka Bernatka footbridge in Krakow, Poland, lit up with colors of the French flag in solidarity with coronavirus victims in France. 

Photo:Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In Italy, love for medical workers

A mural dedicated to Italian medical workers depicts a nurse cradling the hard-hit country and reads "To All Of You... Thank You!"  It hangs on a hospital wall in Bergamo, near Milan. 

Photo:Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Music for medical workers in France

Mulhouse Symphonic Orchestra violinist Jessy Koch performs on her balcony each day to support health workers in Mulhouse in eastern France. Here she is on March 28, the 11th day of a strict nationwide confinement. 

Photo:Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Mutual appreciation in Barcelona

Citizens in Barcelona held a flash mob from their balconies on March 26 to applaud health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. The medical workers applauded right back in return. 

Photo:David Ramos/Getty Images
Free waves in Northern California

In Orinda, California, three girls share good will during the San Francisco Bay Area lockdown. 

Updated:Caption:
Well-wishing mural in Syria

In the Syrian town of Binnish on March 24, artist Aziz al-Asmar paints a mural wishing German Chancellor Angela Merkel well. She is in quarantine after being treated by a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus. 

Photo:Muhammad Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images
In New York, a big thank you

A medical worker walks past a thank you sign in front of New York's Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens on March 27. 

Photo:John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A bell rings in Switzerland

Renato Haeusler, night watchman at Switzerland's Cathedral of Lausanne, manually rings "La Clemence" emergency bell in the belfry tower on March 27. He will ring the bell every night at 10 p.m to encourage people to show solidarity and help one another in challenging times. 

Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Sign of encouragement in New Jersey

A sign in the window of Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, on March 28 reads "stay positive," alongside a heart. 

Photo:Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Little messages of hope in Texas

Someone is leaving uplifting messages along a tree-lined path in Austin, Texas.

Photo:Natalie Weinstein/CNET
National pride in Italy

The Piazza Maggiore in the center of Bologna, Italy, lights up with the colors of the country's flag on March 27. 

Photo:Massimo Cavallari/Getty Images
Paris expresses gratitude

A banner hanging from a Paris balcony on March 26 reads: "Thank you to all the medical personnel."  

Photo:Pierre Suu/Getty Images
A bit of brightness in California

Messages like this one, spotted on a Northern California sidewalk, bring little bits of light during a dark time. 

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
