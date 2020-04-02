Uplifting scenes of coronavirus solidarity around the world

Iran shows international support

The coronavirus pandemic can feel frightening and overwhelming. But amid headlines about rising rates of infections and deaths, quarantines and economic hardship, it's not hard to find heartening scenes of solidarity, friendship and gratitude on large and small scales. Here are some of them.

On March 31, the Azadi (Freedom) Tower in Tehran, Iran, lights up with flags and messages of hope in solidarity with all countries affected by the pandemic.

This gallery first published on March 28 and will be updated with new scenes of solidarity.

Read the article