Scan the room with Guardzilla's 360-degree security camera

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The $230 Guardzilla 360 is a 360-degree security camera.
The 360-degree camera has a resolution of 1,712x1,712 pixels.
It has a built-in 100-decibel siren, a motion sensor, two-way audio, night vision, arm/disarm mode and other features.
The three call buttons work like speed dial.
Pair a different mobile number with each button and your friends and family will receive an alert whenever their corresponding button is pressed.
This camera comes with 48-hour free clip-based cloud storage. Optional subscription levels and professional monitoring are available for an additional fee.