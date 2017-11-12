CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • guardzilla-360-2
    1
    of 5
  • guardzilla-360-3
    2
    of 5
  • guardzilla-360-4
    3
    of 5
  • guardzilla-360-5
    4
    of 5
  • guardzilla-360-1
    5
    of 5

The $230 Guardzilla 360 is a 360-degree security camera. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$230.00 MSRP
Read full review

The 360-degree camera has a resolution of 1,712x1,712 pixels.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$230.00 MSRP
Read full review

It has a built-in 100-decibel siren, a motion sensor, two-way audio, night vision, arm/disarm mode and other features.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$230.00 MSRP
Read full review

The three call buttons work like speed dial. 

Pair a different mobile number with each button and your friends and family will receive an alert whenever their corresponding button is pressed. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$230.00 MSRP
Read full review

This camera comes with 48-hour free clip-based cloud storage. Optional subscription levels and professional monitoring are available for an additional fee.  

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$230.00 MSRP
Read full review
1 of 5
|

Scan the room with Guardzilla's 360-degree security camera

Published:
Up Next
7 smart doorbells to watch over you...
7

Latest Stories

Black Friday Roku deal: Get our favorite 4K streamer for $50

Black Friday Roku deal: Get our favorite 4K streamer for $50

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
China's supercomputers race past US to world dominance

China's supercomputers race past US to world dominance

by
CNET's Cheapskate 10th-Anniversary Mega Giveaway!
1:17

CNET's Cheapskate 10th-Anniversary Mega Giveaway!

by
Great tech gifts for under $25
2:04

Great tech gifts for under $25

by
Uber loses UK appeal and Nintendo ups the ante on the Switch
1:33

Uber loses UK appeal and Nintendo ups the ante on the Switch

by