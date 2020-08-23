Satellite views as California wildfires rage

As wildfires continue to burn across California, there appears to be no end in sight to the destruction. The hot dry winds that typically denote California's "fire season" between August and November have only just begun.
In all of 2019, an estimated 259,823 acres of California burned, and already this year, California has seen more than 1 million acres burned.
This image from NASA's Terra Modis (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) satellite shows a view of California from Redding in the north to Los Angeles in the south, with thick smoke covering nearly the entire state.
This natural color image of the LNU Lightening Complex fire burning through Lake and Sonoma counties near the famed wine country along Dry Creek Road and the town of Healdsburg, California, taken on Aug. 20, 2020.
Maxar's WorldView-3 satellite is equipped with a shortwave infrared sensor that penetrates the smoke and lets users detect active fires, hot spots and accurately map and measure burn areas including the LNU Lightning Complex wildfires, the CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, the SCU Lightning Complex wildfires and the Carmel and River wildfires.
A shortwave infrared sensor image of the LNU Lightening Complex fire burning through Lake and Sonoma counties near the famed wine country and the town of Healdsburg, California, taken on Aug. 20, 2020.
