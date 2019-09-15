The historic fleet of San Francisco's Maritime National Historical Park

CNET también está disponible en español.

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

The Hyde Street Pier is the home to San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and its many ships powered by wind and steam. 

Read moreSteel, steam and sails: exploring San Francisco's Maritime National Historical Park.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 54

Eureka!

The ferry Eureka was built in 1890 and was originally called the Ukiah. It's the largest all-wood ferry and largest all-wood ship still floating.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 54

New tech

During its service life, the Eureka stared carrying horseless carriages, like this 1927 Nash.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 54

Countless runs

The Eureka originally carried rail cars on the lower deck, not motor cars, between Tiburon, on the north side of the bay, and San Francisco. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 54

Roll on, roll off

Above the passenger deck she's nearly identical fore and aft. This saves time as the vehicles can just drive right off, and the ferry doesn't have to turn around for the return trip. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 54

Wooden comfort

After its post-WWI update, the Eureka could carry up to 2,300 passengers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 54

Bow or stern?

This wheelhouse was the end that faced San Francisco on the Eureka's journeys. There's an identical wheelhouse on the other end.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 54

Park

From the wheelhouse you can see several of the museum's other boats as well as the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 54

Side paddle

The Eureka's enormous paddle wheels were internal, basically behind where the windows stop.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 54

Still floating

To put the Eureka's age in perspective, she was in service for 68 years. She's been out of service for nearly that long. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 54

Schooner or later

Next up: The 120-plus-year-old schooner, C.A. Thayer. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 54

C.A. Thayer

The turn of the last century was an interesting time for ship building. Many ships, like the Eureka, were using steam. The C.A. Thayer still used wind even though it was built five years after the Eureka.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 54

Wood and wind

The Thayer was designed to carry lumber.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 54

Skeleton crew

The schooner's sail design allowed for a smaller crew: just six crewmen, a cook and the captain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 54

Restoration

As you'd expect for a ship of this age, it has been extensively and expertly restored multiple times. Her final commercial voyage, in 1950, made her the last commercial sailing ship on the West Coast.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 54

Steam tug

Moving right along, here's the ocean-going steam-powered tugboat Hercules.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 54

Centenarian

The Hercules was built in New Jersey in 1907, sailed through the Straits of Magellan towing her sister ship and then served in San Francisco, along the West Coast and beyond until 1962. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 54

Notable tow

Coincidentally, in 1916 the Hercules towed the C.A. Thayer up to Washington.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 54

Winch

The towing machine automatically lets out slack in the line when the tension is too great, and then reels it back in when lessened. This way the line won't snap under adverse conditions. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 54

Triple

A 1,000-horsepower triple-expansion steam engine provided power.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 54

3 cylinder

The steam enters the first cylinder, pushes it down, then flows to the next to do the same, and then again to the third. It's similar to the engine found in the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, which was built 35 years later. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 54

Galley

The Hercules would have a crew of up to 15 on long journeys. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 54

Officer's mess

Originally only the officers would eat in this relatively lavish mess, but for the latter half of its service, the whole crew could eat and relax here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 54

Crew mess

By comparison, the stark crew mess. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 54

Hot shoe, burnin' down the avenue

The Hercules even made it all the way to Panama, towing a caisson bound for what would become the Panama Canal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 54

Ferry

The bow of the Hercules offers a great look at the "aft" deck of the Eureka.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 54

Alma

And now for a couple of quick one-offs. The square-bowed and flat bottomed Alma was built in 1891, and still sails around the Bay between June and November

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 54

Geordie tug

Then there's the rare English paddleboat tug, the Eppleton Hall. It's the only remaining and intact example of this kind of Newcastle-built, 100-plus-year-old tugboat. It was closed for maintenance during our visit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 54

Balclutha

I'll end with what is probably the most impressive ship at the museum: the 301-foot (92-meter) Balclutha.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 54

Steel and sails

The steel-hulled Balclutha was built in 1886.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 54

General trader

The Balclutha was built as a general trade and cargo ship, and carried myriad cargoes over its lifetime in service.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 54

Many lives

In 1904 she was renamed the Star of Alaska and shipped men and materials to Alaska for fishing, returning to San Francisco with canned fish.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 54

Crew cabin

Most of the crew slept in cabins up on deck, since the space below was for cargo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 54

Galley

In her original configuration she carried a crew of 26. As the Star of Alaska, she carried over 200 crew and passengers. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 54

Break like the wind

Twenty-five sails are split between three masts, in a ship rig.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 54

Anchor

Sold again in 1933 she entered her third life. Renamed the Pacific Queen she appeared in the movie Mutiny on the Bounty with Clark Gable. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 54

Lifestock pen

As in the days of old, small livestock was kept on board for fresh eggs and meat during long voyages.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 54

Back to Balclutha

In 1954 she was renamed Balclutha and given a much-needed restoration.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 54

Shelterdeck

In original form, this would have been open. During its time in the salmon trade the owners enclosed this area to give quarters for over 100 men. You can see these on the right hand side.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 54

Master's cabin

The posh cabin for the captain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 54

En suite

The captain and his wife got their own bathroom, as you'd expect.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 54

Saloon

Where the officers would dine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 54

Below decks

Originally the Balclutha hauled grain, and then later timber and other goods. They've done a great job showing how it all fit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 54

Forepeak

Compared to older sailing ships, the angle of the bow is quite severe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 54

Timber

No space wasted on a cargo ship.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 54

Passengers

The lower down the social rung of the era, the worse the accommodations got.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 54

Restoration

The lower decks were being worked on during our visit. There wouldn't have been stairs when this was a cargo vessel. They'd have used ladders instead to save space.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 54

Casks

I'm imagining these filled with fish. Lots of fish.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 54

Charthouse

One of the captain's wives converted the charthouse to a sitting room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 54

Aft

The Bay, looking north.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 54

The view

While the captain's wife enjoyed a sheltered view ahead, the helmsman did not, as you'll see next.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 54

Wheel

The helmsman had a great view... aft

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 54

View

Since they only really needed to see the compass, or the sails, helmsmen didn't need to see ahead. The charthouse blocked the view anyway, so it didn't matter that the wheel is facing the "wrong" way.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
53
of 54

History in sails and steam

Here's one final look at the Balclutha.

For more about this tour and these ships, read more here: Steel, steam and sails: exploring San Francisco's Maritime National Historical Park.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
54
of 54
