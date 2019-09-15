The historic fleet of San Francisco's Maritime National Historical Park

The turn of the last century was an interesting time for ship building. Many ships, like the Eureka, were using steam. TheC.A. Thayer still used wind even though it was built five years after the Eureka.
The steam enters the first cylinder, pushes it down, then flows to the next to do the same, and then again to the third. It's similar to the engine found in the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, which was built 35 years later.
Then there's the rare English paddleboat tug, the Eppleton Hall. It's the only remaining and intact example of this kind of Newcastle-built, 100-plus-year-old tugboat. It was closed for maintenance during our visit.