Feast on so much aviation history at the San Diego Air and Space Museum

San Diego Air and Space Museum

In Balboa Park, the San Diego Air and Space Museum has a ton of rare and amazing aircraft, starting with two right out front. One is this Convair F2Y Sea Dart, the only seaplane to exceed the speed of sound.

For more details about the museum and tour, check out my article about this beautiful museum.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
1
of 48

Super supersonic

This is the other, an A-12 Oxcart, a slightly shorter sibling to the SR-71 Blackbird. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
2
of 48

Spyplane

This was the 10th A-12 built, and flew reconnaissance missions in Southeast Asia in the late 1960's. Top speed: Mach 3.35, or 2,212 mph (3,560 km/h).

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
3
of 48

IX

That's not Glamorous Glennis, the aircraft Chuck Yeager used to break the sound barrier. That aircraft is in Washington. That is however, the Apollo IX Command Module. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
4
of 48

Smaller in person

You see these in videos and movies all the time, but in person it's astonishing how small they are. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
5
of 48

Gumdrop

The crew nicknamed the CM "Gumdrop." Fun fact, the 3rd stage of the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo IX mission is still in heliocentric orbit

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
6
of 48

This display rocks

Moon rock! Specifically lunar basalt brought back on Apollo XVII. 

Moon rock! Specifically lunar basalt brought back on Apollo XVII. 

7
of 48

Spirit III
7
of 48

Spirit III

This is the museum's second reproduction of the "Spirit of St. Louis," the first being destroyed by fire in 1978. Like most of the museum's reproductions, this one is airworthy. The original aircraft was also built in San Diego and is currently in the Smithsonian. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
8
of 48

Nice view

Famously, Lindbergh and Ryan engineers had the front viewscreen removed to fit a larger fuel tank. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
9
of 48

PBY

Look, I'm going to like any museum that has a Catalina. I love seaplanes in general, and the PBY especially. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
10
of 48

Movie star

Built in San Diego, this example patrolled the western Pacific in WWII. After, it was used in the movie "The Devil at Four O'Clock."

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
11
of 48

Little MiG

Tucked under the Catalina's big wing is a little MiG-17, one of over 8,000 built. This one is believed to have been built in Poland, served in the East German Air Force, and then later was sold to Egypt. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
12
of 48

F-4

This McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II saw active duty during the Vietnam War, and was stationed on the San Diego-based USS Constellation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
13
of 48

Cobra commander

The rotors of this Bell AH-1 Cobra slowly rotate. First built in the 60s sharing many parts from the iconic Huey, the Cobra is still in service today. This example was with the US Army from 1978 to 1993, and saw action in Grenada. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
14
of 48

Movie Vega

This Lockheed Vega was a faithful reproduction for the movie "Amelia" about, you guessed it, Amelia Earhart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
15
of 48

WWI

Few museums have as extensive of a collection of early aircraft as this one. Some are replicas, some are beautifully restored originals. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
16
of 48

Trusty trusty

One of the museum's many original WWI/Interbellum aircraft, this Consolidated Trusty trained pilots in the Army Air Corps between 1928 and 1932. It's one of only 2 complete Trustys known to exist.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
17
of 48

Jenny Jenny

A restored Curtiss JN-4D Jenny. This one was used in Hollywood, including during the filming of the "Spirit of St. Louis" movie, where it was reportedly flown by Lindbergh himself. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
18
of 48

Resto 28

An original and beautifully restored Nieuport 28. Its early history is unknown, but in the 1930s it was used as a stunt plane in movies. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
19
of 48

Repro 11

Though a reproduction, this Nieuport 11 was flown by its builder for 20 years. It's a sesquiplane, with a full-sized top wing, and smaller lower wing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
20
of 48

Original Spad

This Spad S.VII is one of the most original and complete WWI aircraft in existence. Over 95% are the original parts. The other 5% are from other Spads of the same era. It hung in the Smithsonian for over a decade. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
21
of 48

Use of space

One of the things that impresses me most about this museum is its use of space. Far more aircraft here than the square footage would suggest. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
22
of 48

Red Baron

Probably the most famous WWI aircraft, in its most famous livery, even though they weren't actually that common, and the "Red Baron" usually flew other aircraft in less ostentatious colors. This, like all Fokker Dr.Is, is a replica. Unlike most replicas, however, this one is airworthy. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
23
of 48

Poor Snoopy

How inappropriate to put Snoopy there, so close to his eternal nemesis. 

How inappropriate to put Snoopy there, so close to his eternal nemesis. 

24
of 48

Eindecker
24
of 48

Eindecker

A replica Fokker E.III that is, like the Dr.I behind it, airworthy. 

A replica Fokker E.III that is, like the Dr.I behind it, airworthy. 

25
of 48

All engine
25
of 48

All engine

A replica Gee Bee R-1. The original was built for racing and flown by Jimmy Doolittle. Top speed was just shy of 300mph (483km/h).

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
26
of 48

Need for speed

It was fast, and with a short 25-foot wingspan, massive 22L, 800 horsepower engine, you'd expect it to be. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
27
of 48

Chippy chopper

A tiny Robinson R44

A tiny Robinson R44

28
of 48

Seating for 4(-ish)
28
of 48

Seating for 4(-ish)

These are made at the same airport as the Western Museum of Flight, which has one of the only remaining YF-23 prototypes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
29
of 48

Other Ryan

Though most famous for the "Spirit of St Louis," Ryan Aeronautical of San Diego made a number of other planes, like this Brougham. It was similar to that more famous aircraft, but there were very few shared parts. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
30
of 48

Peashooter

A Boeing P-26 Peashooter reproduction, one of only 3 to compliment the 2 remaining P-26s in existence. It took 11 years to complete. 

It's easy to see, visually, how the P-26 bridges the gap between the fabric-winged bi-planes it replaced, and the more advanced WWII fighters that would follow just a few years later.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
31
of 48

WWII

Each section of the museum focuses on a specific era, roughly chronological in a counter-clockwise fashion. Here we're moving into the WWII era.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
32
of 48

Certain size

A ball turret from a B-24 bomber. I seriously can't imagine how terrifying it would be stuffing oneself into one of these tiny spaces, hanging out of the bottom of an aircraft and getting shot at.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
33
of 48

Mustang

The museum's P-51 Mustang was built and sent to Europe in 1945, only to return to the states a few months later. It's currently painted in the colors and markings of Tuskegee Airman Captain Roscoe Brown. Above is a reproduction of a Bf 109.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
34
of 48

Flying wing

The Horton Ho 229 is a fascinating airplane. It was the first jet-powered flying wing, and was rumored to be an early stealth aircraft, though those claims were likely blown way out of proportion. This replica was built by Northrop Grumman to test those claims.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
35
of 48

C-47

One of the most successful aircraft in history, over 10,000 C-47s were built, and some remain in service. Not bad for a design that first flew in 1941. Just the cockpit is on display here, however. The Palm Springs Air Museum has one that still flies. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
36
of 48

Carrier hero

A F4U Corsair, wings folded to save space here just like it would have been on a carrier at sea. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
37
of 48

Local hero

This example has a long history, first being in service with the French. It's currently painted in the colors and markings of longtime San Diego Padres announcer Jerry Coleman's Korean War-era aircraft.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
38
of 48

Unmistakable undercarriage

The unmistakable dive brakes of an SBD Dauntless.

The unmistakable dive brakes of an SBD Dauntless.

39
of 48

Early cat
39
of 48

Early cat

This is one of the first Hellcats, a testing model that never saw combat. 

This is one of the first Hellcats, a testing model that never saw combat. 

40
of 48

Nemeses
40
of 48

Nemeses

A Hellcat, Corsair, with a replica Zero above.

A Hellcat, Corsair, with a replica Zero above.

41
of 48

Skyhawk
41
of 48

Skyhawk

This Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, which flew in the 60's, has the markings of Commander Green, an A-4 pilot shot down in Vietnam in 1972. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
42
of 48

Two seater

And if you thought the Apollo capsule was small, here's a replica of the one from the Gemini missions. The whole thing is about the size of an SUV, with a lot less room to move around.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
43
of 48

RL10

When we think of rockets, we think massive engines to launch them into orbit and beyond. Some of those engines are a lot smaller than you'd think. This RL10A-4-1, for example, is shorter than me, and is a version of an engine still in production today. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
44
of 48

Hornet

This F/A-18 Hornet, in the Blue Angels livery, did actually fly with them for many years.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
45
of 48

Blue Angels

The Blue Angles have been flying F/A-18s since the mid-80's. Before that were A-4s and before those, F-4s, both types coincidentally elsewhere at this museum.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
46
of 48

Space truckin'

A full-scale mock-up of the Apollo Service and Command modules. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
47
of 48

To infinity, and beyond

Don't let the size fool you, there are a lot of cool aircraft here. If you're really into it, there's even an annex about a half an hour by car at Gillespie Field. There are a few more aircraft, mostly jets, and entrance there is free. 

The main museum is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Adults are $19.95, kids less. 

For more info about the museum and this tour, check out Witness aviation history at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
48
of 48
