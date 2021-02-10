Samsung's Galaxy S21 is sleek with a new wraparound metal design

Samsung says its Galaxy S21 works better than last year's S20, and it also costs $200 less.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone has arrived, and out of the trio of S21 devices, it's probably the "no-brainer" device that most people will bring home. Read our S21 review, if you want to learn more.
The S21 starts at $800 in the United States, which is a cool $200 cheaper than its predecessor, the S20.
One way Samsung allowed the S21 to start at that lowered price was by replacing the Gorilla Glass from the back with polycarbonate, also known as plastic.
The S21 is also the most compact of its siblings, rocking a 6.2-inch screen.
Samsung revamped its camera housing design, which now better accentuates the camera lenses on the phones' backs while linking them with their metal frames.
You can compare the new design better in this photo.
There are three lenses on the back: A 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens,
The S21 has a 10-megapixel camera on the front.
As usual, there's a USB-C connector on the bottom.
You can pick from four pastel shades with the S21. This one is called phantom violet, but there are also pink, blue and white options.
For more pictures of the S21, keep scrolling.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.