X

Samsung's Galaxy Ring Finally Shows Up in Person

It's behind a wall of glass but hey, we'll take what we can get.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
Photo of a smart ring
1 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Samsung teased its Galaxy Ring wearable at its January Unpacked event but we've finally been able to get some photos of it in person. 

It only appeared behind glass at the opening of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Samsung has remained tight-lipped about how much it'll cost and when we can actually buy one. 

Photo of a smart ring
2 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The ring was shown off in three colors, including the gold band seen here.

Photo of a smart ring
3 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This is the silver version.

Photo of a smart ring
4 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And here is the steel-colored model, although under the lighting of Samsung's booth it's difficult to tell it apart from silver. 

Photo of a smart ring
5 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's possible to see the sensors inside the ring. They'll allow it to track your heart rate at day and during sleep. 

Photo of a smart ring
6 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It also tracks movement during sleep, along with things like respiratory rate and menstrual and fertility cycles. 

Photo of a smart ring
7 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It pairs with the Galaxy Health app to sync data and give you a "My Vitality" score, along with tips to improve your sleep. 

Photo of a smart ring
8 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The ring will come in nine different sizes.

Photo of a smart ring
9 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The larger sizes will feature a larger battery.

Photo of a smart ring
10 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's not the first smart ring. The Oura smart ring has been around for some time and offers similar tracking features.

Photo of a smart ring
11 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The gold version looks a bit like a wedding band.

Photo of a smart ring
12 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It looks quite slim.

Photo of a smart ring
13 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a popular product at Samsung's MWC stand. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos