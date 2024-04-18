X

Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G Impresses in Lilac

Samsung's new budget phone has a premium feel.

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
See full bio
Lisa Eadicicco
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
1 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The Galaxy A35 5G starts at $400 and launches on April 18 in the US. It's Samsung's latest attempt to compete with phones like the Google Pixel 7A and Apple iPhone SE. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
2 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it rather large for a phone in this price range. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
3 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

There's a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
4 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung also claims this phone should be able to take solid photos in the dark, but we won't know for sure until we try it. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
5 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The Galaxy A35 5G comes in two colors, lilac (left) and navy (right).

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
6 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The lilac color is especially eye-catching. It shimmers when light hits it at certain angles. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
7 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The edges have a matte finish, which contrasts nicely with the glossy back panel. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
8 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

For more details on the Galaxy A35 5G, check out our full story. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos