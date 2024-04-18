Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G Impresses in Lilac

The Galaxy A35 5G starts at $400 and launches on April 18 in the US. It's Samsung's latest attempt to compete with phones like the Google Pixel 7A and Apple iPhone SE.
The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it rather large for a phone in this price range.
There's a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera.
Samsung also claims this phone should be able to take solid photos in the dark, but we won't know for sure until we try it.
The Galaxy A35 5G comes in two colors, lilac (left) and navy (right).
The lilac color is especially eye-catching. It shimmers when light hits it at certain angles.
The edges have a matte finish, which contrasts nicely with the glossy back panel.
