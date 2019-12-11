Samsung's Experience Store opens Thursday in Silicon Valley

CNET también está disponible en español.

On Thursday, Samsung will open its first Bay Area Samsung Experience Store in the heart of Silicon Valley. This fourth US store will be an "everything" hub to tie in customer service and tech support with Samsung's vast empire of gadgets as the world's biggest phone and TV maker.

The new Samsung retail store location at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California, is only about 15 miles from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

The center of the store will focus on Samsung's extensive line of phones, currently showcasing the flagship S10 devices as well as the more budget-friendly A series.

A corner of the Samsung Experience Store is dedicated to SmartThings smart home devices.

A colorful display shows off phone cases in just about every available hue.

Customers will be able to get tech support from onsite experts and will be able to get their broken devices fixed. It will take about an hour to replace a broken screen, for instance, said Fazal Din, who oversees Samsung's New York store and is the Bay Area for the Palo Alto opening. If Samsung needs to hold onto a broken device overnight or for several days, it has a program to give owners a loaner until their devices are repaired, he said. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on display at the Samsung Experience Store in Palo Alto, which opens Thursday December 12, 2019.

The Samsung Store Experience in Palo Alto includes smart home devices, laptops, tablets, watches, and phones, as well as all kinds of gadget accessories.

Samsung is getting in on The Rise of Skywalker hype with a limited edition Star Wars Galaxy Note 10 Plus which celebrates Supreme Leader Kylo Ren's red and black style. 

When the red S Pen that looks a whole lot like Kylo Ren's red-bladed lightsaber is inserted or removed from it's slot, a lightsaber tone plays.

"We created Samsung Experience Stores to give Galaxy fans more of what they love -- the chance to experience our latest technologies in-person, with engaging product interactions and personalized care services," Samsung said in a November blog post announcing its plans for the new Bay Area store.

There's one Samsung device that won't be on tables for shoppers to play with: the Galaxy Fold. Samsung's first foldable, which starts at $1,980, will be housed in a display at the front of the store.

The $1,980 Galaxy Fold safely housed in it's glass case at the Palo Alto store.

