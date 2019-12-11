Samsung's Experience Store opens Thursday in Silicon Valley

On Thursday, Samsung will open its first Bay Area Samsung Experience Store in the heart of Silicon Valley. This fourth US store will be an "everything" hub to tie in customer service and tech support with Samsung's vast empire of gadgets as the world's biggest phone and TV maker.
Customers will be able to get tech support from onsite experts and will be able to get their broken devices fixed. It will take about an hour to replace a broken screen, for instance, said Fazal Din, who oversees Samsung's New York store and is the Bay Area for the Palo Alto opening. If Samsung needs to hold onto a broken device overnight or for several days, it has a program to give owners a loaner until their devices are repaired, he said.
"We created Samsung Experience Stores to give Galaxy fans more of what they love -- the chance to experience our latest technologies in-person, with engaging product interactions and personalized care services," Samsung said in a November blog post announcing its plans for the new Bay Area store.